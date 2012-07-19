Nagpur, July 19 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) recovered sharply on renewed buying support from local millers amid tight supply from producing belts. Weak overseas supply, healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and increased demand from South-based millers also jacked up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Deshi gram raw recovered further in open market on good demand from local traders amid tight supply from millers. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. * Watana (Peas) varieties zoomed up in open market here on increased festival season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. * Rice varieties reported strong in open market on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions like Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,300-4,600, Tuar dal - 6,300-6,700, Udid at 3,900-4,100, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,400-5,700, Moong - 4,900-5,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,500-6,800, Gram - 5,200-5,600, Gram Super best bold - 6,400-6,800 for 100 kg. * Wheat and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,892-5,115 4,400-5,110 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,160-4,610 4,150-4,450 Moong Auction n.a. 3,700-3,800 Udid Auction n.a. 2,800-2,900 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Deshi gram Raw 5,250-5,450 5,200-5,400 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 6,600-9,500 6,600-9,500 Gram Pink 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500 Tuar Fataka Best 6,600-6,850 6,600-6,850 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,900-6,300 5,900-6,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,600-5,900 5,600-5,900 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Tuar Gavarani 4,450-4,600 4,450-4,600 Tuar Karnataka 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Tuar Black 7,200-7,500 7,200-7,500 Masoor dal best 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Masoor dal medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,700-6,900 6,600-6,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 5,900-6,200 5,900-6,200 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Super best 5,400-5,800 5,400-5,800 Moong dal Chilka 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 5,000-6,000 5,000-6,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,100-3,200 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,650-2,750 2,650-2,750 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,250 3,000-3,150 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,350 3,150-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 2,850-3,050 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,800 3,950-4,550 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,300 3,350-4,150 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,450 1,400-1,450 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,600 1,450-1,600 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,650 2,400-2,650 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,450 1,250-1,450 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,550-2,800 2,350-2,600 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,600-1,700 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,300 1,700-2,000 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,550-1,700 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,600 3,150-3,450 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,100-3,600 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,900-12,500 8,700-12,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,900-7,800 6,700-7,800 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,700 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,500 3,250-3,300 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.4 degree Celsius (93.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.9 degree Celsius (76.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 98 per cent, lowest - 62 per cent. Rainfall : 6.4 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)