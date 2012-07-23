Nagpur, July 21 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on increased demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing belts. Weak monsoon in all over Maharashtra, sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses, thin overseas and supply and enquiries from South-based millers also helped to push up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram Kabuli quoted higher on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also boosted sentiment. TUAR * Tuar black showed firm tendency in open market on increased demand from local traders amid tight supply from millers. * Wheat mill quality recovered substantially in open market here on renewed demand from local traders. * Jowar varieties firmed up in open market here on increased festival season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,300-4,600, Tuar dal - 6,300-6,700, Udid at 3,900-4,100, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,400-5,700, Moong - 4,900-5,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,500-6,800, Gram - 5,200-5,600, Gram Super best bold - 6,400-6,800 for 100 kg. * Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,500-5,330 4,500-5,190 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,450-5,120 3,450-5,000 Moong Auction n.a. 3,700-3,800 Udid Auction n.a. 2,800-2,900 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Deshi gram Raw 5,250-5,450 5,250-5,450 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 6,700-9,500 6,600-9,500 Gram Pink 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500 Tuar Fataka Best 6,600-6,850 6,600-6,850 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,900-6,300 5,900-6,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,600-5,900 5,600-5,900 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Tuar Gavarani 4,500-4,650 4,500-4,650 Tuar Karnataka 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Tuar Black 7,300-7,500 7,200-7,500 Masoor dal best 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Masoor dal medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,700-6,900 6,600-6,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 5,900-6,200 5,900-6,200 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Super best 5,400-5,800 5,400-5,800 Moong dal Chilka 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 5,000-6,000 5,000-6,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,100 5,700-6,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,100 4,600-5,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,100 3,600-4,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,100-3,200 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,650-2,750 2,650-2,750 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,250 3,150-3,250 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,800 4,200-4,800 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,300 3,700-4,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,425-1,475 1,400-1,450 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,600 1,450-1,600 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,650 2,400-2,650 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,450 1,250-1,450 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,550-2,800 2,350-2,600 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,600-1,700 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,300 1,700-2,000 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,550-1,700 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,600 3,150-3,450 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,100-3,600 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,900-12,500 8,700-12,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,900-7,800 6,700-7,800 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,700 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,500 3,250-3,300 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.9 degree Celsius (91.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.3 degree Celsius (77.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 84 per cent, lowest - 66 per cent. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market will be closed on Monday, July 23, on the occasion of Nag Panchami.