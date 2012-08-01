Select edible oil prices geared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity reported high as palm oil prices in Malaysia, the second largest producer, quoted strong. Upward trend in American soya digam prices and notable rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed and linseed oils today reported sharp recovery on good demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. About two dollar per tonne hike in international edible oil and notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also helped to push up prices. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in thin trading activity because of heavy in all over Vidarbha. * Traders expect nearly further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Notable rise in soyabean oil, fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices. * Not more than 1,000 bags reported for auction in major soyabean mandis in Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 43,300-45,250 44,000-46,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 43,400-45,350 44,100-46,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 47,000-48,000 47,000-48,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 200 43,300-45,250 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 42,500-44,400 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 46,600, Hingoli - n.a., Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - n.a., Latur - n.a., Nanded - 46,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,500-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,200 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,650-2,750 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 3,500-3,800 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 3,750-3,900 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 805 800 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 765 760 Cottonseed refined 790 780 Cottonseed solvent 770 760 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,220 1,220 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 2,050 2,050 Sunflower oil refined 780 780 Linseed oil 850 840 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,260 1,260 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 800 795 Soyoil Solvent 760 755 Cottonseed refined 790 780 Cottonseed solvent 770 760 AKOLA Soyoil refined 799 794 Soyoil Solvent 759 756 Cottonseed refined oil 795 785 Cottonseed solvent oil 775 765 DHULIA Soyoil refined 808 801 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 805 799 JALNA Soyoil refined 809 802 LATUR Soyoil refined 811 806 NANDED Soyoil refined 808 804 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 808, Baramati - 812, Chalisgaon - 808, Pachora - 815, Parbhani - 810, Koosnoor - 810, Solapur - 808, Supa - 812, Sangli - 817. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 42,000-43,000 42,000-43,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 44,500 Akola - 44,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 44,500, Hingoli - 44,300, Jalna - 45,000, Koosnoor - 44,300, Latur - 44,500, Nanded - 44,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 44,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 46,000. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 25.6 degree Celsius (78.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.7 degree Celsius (71.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 100 per cent, lowest - 95 per cent. Rainfall : 69.8 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 27 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. ATTN : Wholesale foodgrain market, soyabean market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in all over Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, on the occasion of Rakhi Pornima.