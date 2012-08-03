Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down sharply in
absence of buyers amid increased supply from producing regions. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh
gram prices and high moisture content arrival also affected prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Deshi gram recovered further in open market on good demand from local traders
amid tight supply from producing belts.
TUAR
* Tuar gavarani reported marginal fall on lack of demand from local traders amid good
supply from producing belts. Reports about good overseas arrival also affected
prices.
* Wheat varieties reported down in open market in absence of buyers amid healthy
supply from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,500-4,600, Tuar dal - 6,400-6,000, Udid at 4,200-4,400,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,700-5,900, Moong - 4,900-5,200, Moong Mogar
(clean) 6,500-6,800, Gram - 4,600-4,700, Gram Super best bold - 6,300-6,500
for 100 kg.
* Rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open
market in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 4,300-5,082 4,455-5,100
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 4,231-4,550
Moong Auction n.a. 3,700-3,900
Udid Auction n.a. 2,800-2,900
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 6,100-6,400 6,100-6,400
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Deshi gram Raw 4,900-4,950 4,800-4,900
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 6,600-9,600 6,600-9,600
Gram Pink 6,300-6,700 6,300-6,700
Tuar Fataka Best 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800
Tuar Fataka Medium 5,900-6,400 5,900-6,400
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,900-6,200 5,900-6,200
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,500-5,900 5,500-5,900
Tuar Gavarani 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,750
Tuar Karnataka 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800
Tuar Black 7,300-7,600 7,300-7,600
Masoor dal best 4,500-4,700 4,600-4,700
Masoor dal medium 4,300-4,500 4,400-4,500
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 7,100-7,400 7,100-7,400
Moong Mogar Medium best 6,500-6,900 6,500-6,900
Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a.
Moong Dal Super best 5,900-6,250 5,900-6,250
Moong dal Chilka 4,900-5,600 4,900-5,600
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 5,600-6,800 5,600-6,800
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,100 5,800-6,100
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,100 4,700-5,100
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,100 3,800-4,100
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,750-2,850 2,750-2,850
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,175-3,275 3,175-3,275
Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,800 4,200-4,800
Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,300 3,700-4,300
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,350 1,300-1,400
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,400 1,400-1,450
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,800-1,900
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,900 1,600-1,900
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,500-1,600
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,400-2,650
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,250 2,300-2,450
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,150-1,350 1,250-1,450
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,300-1,400
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,750-3,000 2,750-3,000
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,150 1,850-2,150
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,900-12,500 8,900-12,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,900-7,800 6,900-7,800
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.7 degree Celsius (85.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.7 degree Celsius (74.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 98 per cent, lowest - 72 per cent.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature
likely to be around 30 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)