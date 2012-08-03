Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down sharply in absence of buyers amid increased supply from producing regions. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and high moisture content arrival also affected prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Deshi gram recovered further in open market on good demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. TUAR * Tuar gavarani reported marginal fall on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from producing belts. Reports about good overseas arrival also affected prices. * Wheat varieties reported down in open market in absence of buyers amid healthy supply from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,500-4,600, Tuar dal - 6,400-6,000, Udid at 4,200-4,400, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,700-5,900, Moong - 4,900-5,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,500-6,800, Gram - 4,600-4,700, Gram Super best bold - 6,300-6,500 for 100 kg. * Rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,300-5,082 4,455-5,100 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 4,231-4,550 Moong Auction n.a. 3,700-3,900 Udid Auction n.a. 2,800-2,900 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,100-6,400 6,100-6,400 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Deshi gram Raw 4,900-4,950 4,800-4,900 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 6,600-9,600 6,600-9,600 Gram Pink 6,300-6,700 6,300-6,700 Tuar Fataka Best 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,900-6,400 5,900-6,400 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,900-6,200 5,900-6,200 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,500-5,900 5,500-5,900 Tuar Gavarani 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,750 Tuar Karnataka 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Tuar Black 7,300-7,600 7,300-7,600 Masoor dal best 4,500-4,700 4,600-4,700 Masoor dal medium 4,300-4,500 4,400-4,500 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,100-7,400 7,100-7,400 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,500-6,900 6,500-6,900 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Super best 5,900-6,250 5,900-6,250 Moong dal Chilka 4,900-5,600 4,900-5,600 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 5,600-6,800 5,600-6,800 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,100 5,800-6,100 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,100 4,700-5,100 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,100 3,800-4,100 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,750-2,850 2,750-2,850 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,175-3,275 3,175-3,275 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,800 4,200-4,800 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,300 3,700-4,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,350 1,300-1,400 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,400 1,400-1,450 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,800-1,900 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,900 1,600-1,900 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,500-1,600 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,400-2,650 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,250 2,300-2,450 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,150-1,350 1,250-1,450 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,300-1,400 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,750-3,000 2,750-3,000 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,150 1,850-2,150 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,900-12,500 8,900-12,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,900-7,800 6,900-7,800 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.7 degree Celsius (85.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.7 degree Celsius (74.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 98 per cent, lowest - 72 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)