Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on increased demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise on NCDEX, fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh pulses and reported demand from South-based millers also helped to push up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties zoomed up in open market here on good buying support from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also boosted sentiment. TUAR * Tuar varieties reported strong in open market on good demand from local traders amid restricted arrival from producing regions. Reports about weak overseas supply also pushed up prices. * Udid varieties zoomed up in open market on increased demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions because of rains. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,500-4,600, Tuar dal - 6,400-6,000, Udid at 4,200-4,400, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,700-5,900, Moong - 4,900-5,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,500-6,800, Gram - 4,600-4,700, Gram Super best bold - 6,300-6,500 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,200-5,120 4,000-5,000 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,200-5,000 4,200-4,810 Moong Auction n.a. 3,700-3,900 Udid Auction n.a. 2,800-2,900 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,600-6,800 6,400-6,600 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,100-6,500 6,000-6,400 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,900-6,000 5,700-5,900 Deshi gram Raw 5,000-5,200 4,900-4,950 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 6,900-9,900 6,600-9,600 Gram Pink 6,700-6,800 6,600-6,900 Tuar Fataka Best 6,600-7,300 6,600-6,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,200-6,800 5,900-6,400 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,300-6,500 5,900-6,200 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,900-6,100 5,500-5,900 Tuar Gavarani 4,900-5,200 4,550-4,650 Tuar Karnataka 5,000-5,300 4,700-4,800 Tuar Black 7,700-7,900 7,300-7,600 Masoor dal best 4,500-4,700 4,600-4,700 Masoor dal medium 4,300-4,500 4,400-4,500 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,100-7,400 7,100-7,400 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,500-6,900 6,500-6,900 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Super best 5,900-6,250 5,900-6,250 Moong dal Chilka 4,900-5,600 4,900-5,600 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 5,600-6,800 5,600-6,800 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,200-6,700 5,800-6,100 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 4,700-5,100 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,600 3,800-4,100 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,750-2,850 2,750-2,850 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,175-3,275 3,175-3,275 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,800 4,200-4,800 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,300 3,700-4,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,350 1,300-1,400 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,400 1,350-1,400 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,900 1,500-1,900 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,250 2,100-2,250 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,150-1,350 1,150-1,350 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,200 2,950-3,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,250 1,950-2,250 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,900-12,500 8,900-12,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,900-7,800 6,900-7,800 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 24.6 degree Celsius (76.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.2 degree Celsius (73.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 100 per cent, lowest - 95 per cent. Rainfall : 40.1 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 25 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)