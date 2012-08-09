Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported
higher on increased demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh
rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and weak overseas supply also boosted
prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market matching the demand and supply position.
* Watana varieties firmed up in open market on increased buying
support from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts.
* Rice HMT Shriram showed firm tendency on increased demand from local traders amid
weak supply from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,500-4,600, Tuar dal - 6,700-7,000, Udid at 4,600-4,800,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 6,100-6,500, Moong - 4,900-5,200, Moong Mogar
(clean) 6,500-6,800, Gram - 4,700-4,800, Gram Super best bold - 6,400-6,600
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open
market in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 4,000-5,180 4,000-5,000
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 4,150-5,000 4,200-5,000
Moong Auction n.a. 3,700-3,900
Udid Auction n.a. 2,800-2,900
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 6,100-6,500 6,100-6,500
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Deshi gram Raw 5,100-5,200 5,000-5,200
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 6,900-9,900 6,900-9,900
Gram Pink 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Tuar Fataka Best 6,600-7,300 6,800-7,300
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100
Tuar Gavarani 4,600-4,750 4,600-6,750
Tuar Karnataka 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900
Tuar Black 7,100-7,500 7,100-7,200
Masoor dal best 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700
Masoor dal medium 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Moong Mogar Medium best 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200
Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a.
Moong Dal Super best 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000
Moong dal Chilka 4,900-5,200 4,900-5,200
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 5,600-6,800 5,600-6,800
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,400-6,700 6,400-6,700
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,000 5,500-6,000
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,800 4,400-4,800
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,700 3,300-3,700
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,325 3,175-3,275
Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,400 3,300-3,350
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,250 3,000-3,200
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,800 4,200-4,800
Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,300 3,700-4,300
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,350
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,400 1,350-1,400
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,900 1,500-1,900
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,250 2,100-2,250
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,150-1,350 1,150-1,350
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,200 2,950-3,200
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,250 1,950-2,250
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,100 3,600-4,000
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,900-12,500 8,900-12,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,900-7,800 6,900-7,800
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.7 degree Celsius (85.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.7 degree Celsius (74.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 96 per cent, lowest - 78 per cent.
Rainfall : 0.8 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature
likely to be around 31 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market will be closed
tomorrow, Friday, on the occasion of Janmasthami.