Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on increased demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and weak overseas supply also boosted prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market matching the demand and supply position. * Watana varieties firmed up in open market on increased buying support from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. * Rice HMT Shriram showed firm tendency on increased demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,500-4,600, Tuar dal - 6,700-7,000, Udid at 4,600-4,800, Udid Mogar (clean) - 6,100-6,500, Moong - 4,900-5,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,500-6,800, Gram - 4,700-4,800, Gram Super best bold - 6,400-6,600 for 100 kg. * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,000-5,180 4,000-5,000 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,150-5,000 4,200-5,000 Moong Auction n.a. 3,700-3,900 Udid Auction n.a. 2,800-2,900 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,100-6,500 6,100-6,500 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Deshi gram Raw 5,100-5,200 5,000-5,200 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 6,900-9,900 6,900-9,900 Gram Pink 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Tuar Fataka Best 6,600-7,300 6,800-7,300 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100 Tuar Gavarani 4,600-4,750 4,600-6,750 Tuar Karnataka 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900 Tuar Black 7,100-7,500 7,100-7,200 Masoor dal best 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Masoor dal medium 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Super best 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000 Moong dal Chilka 4,900-5,200 4,900-5,200 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 5,600-6,800 5,600-6,800 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,400-6,700 6,400-6,700 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,000 5,500-6,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,800 4,400-4,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,700 3,300-3,700 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,325 3,175-3,275 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,400 3,300-3,350 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,050-3,250 3,000-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,800 4,200-4,800 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,300 3,700-4,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,350 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,400 1,350-1,400 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,900 1,500-1,900 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,250 2,100-2,250 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,150-1,350 1,150-1,350 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,200 2,950-3,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,250 1,950-2,250 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,100 3,600-4,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,900-12,500 8,900-12,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,900-7,800 6,900-7,800 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.7 degree Celsius (85.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.7 degree Celsius (74.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 96 per cent, lowest - 78 per cent. Rainfall : 0.8 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market will be closed tomorrow, Friday, on the occasion of Janmasthami.