Nagpur, Aug 22 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Deshi gram raw recovered further in open market on good festival season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market matching the demand and supply position. * Masoor varieties and Batana dal recovered in open market on good demand from local traders amid thin arrival from producing regions because of rains in parts of Vidarbha. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,800-4,900, Tuar dal - 7,000-7,300, Udid at 5,000-5,400, Udid Mogar (clean) - 6,500-6,900, Moong - 5,000-5,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,000, Gram - 5,000-5,300, Gram Super best bold - 6,600-6,900 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,000-4,860 4,000-5,050 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 4,250-4,710 Moong Auction n.a. 3,700-3,900 Udid Auction n.a. 2,800-2,900 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,200-6,600 6,200-6,600 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Deshi gram Raw 5,400-5,540 5,350-5,500 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,000-9,900 7,000-9,900 Gram Pink 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900 Tuar Fataka Best 6,800-7,500 6,800-7,500 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700 Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Tuar Gavarani 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Tuar Karnataka 4,900-5,000 4,900-5,000 Tuar Black 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500 Masoor dal best 4,500-4,700 4,400-4,600 Masoor dal medium 4,300-4,500 4,200-4,400 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,000-6,400 6,000-6,400 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Super best 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900 Moong dal Chilka 4,900-5,100 4,900-5,100 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 5,800-6,900 5,800-6,900 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,300 5,700-6,300 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,700 3,300-3,700 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,125-3,300 3,100-3,275 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,250 3,100-3,250 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,100 3,600-4,100 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,350 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,400 1,350-1,400 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,900 1,500-1,900 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,250 2,100-2,250 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,150-1,350 1,150-1,350 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,200 2,950-3,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,250 1,950-2,250 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,100 3,700-4,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,900-12,500 8,900-12,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,900-7,800 6,900-7,800 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.3 degree Celsius (81.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.47 degree Celsius (74.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 93 per cent, lowest - 85 per cent. Rainfall : 7.7 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 27 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)