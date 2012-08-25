Nagpur, Aug 25 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down in absence of buyers amid high moisture content arrival. Increased overseas supply and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar varieties quoted static in open market matching the demand and supply position. * Batri dal recovered strongly in open market on good demand from local traders amid thin arrival from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,800-4,900, Tuar dal - 7,000-7,300, Udid at 5,000-5,400, Udid Mogar (clean) - 6,500-6,900, Moong - 5,000-5,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,000, Gram - 5,000-5,300, Gram Super best bold - 6,600-6,900 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,025-4,800 4,300-4,850 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,000-4,812 4,000-4,901 Moong Auction n.a. 3,700-3,900 Udid Auction n.a. 2,800-2,900 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,300-6,600 6,300-6,600 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Deshi gram Raw 5,400-5,550 5,400-5,550 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,000-9,900 7,000-9,900 Gram Pink 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900 Tuar Fataka Best 6,800-7,500 6,800-7,500 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700 Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Tuar Gavarani 5,050-5,150 5,050-5,150 Tuar Karnataka 4,950-5,050 4,950-5,050 Tuar Black 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500 Masoor dal best 4,500-4,700 4,400-4,600 Masoor dal medium 4,300-4,500 4,200-4,400 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,000-6,400 6,000-6,400 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Super best 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900 Moong dal Chilka 4,900-5,100 4,900-5,100 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 5,900-7,000 5,900-7,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,300 5,700-6,300 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,900 3,400-3,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,125-3,300 3,100-3,275 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,250 3,100-3,250 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,100 3,600-4,100 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,450 1,400-1,450 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,950 1,550-1,950 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,650 1,450-1,650 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,400 1,250-1,400 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,200 2,950-3,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,250 1,950-2,250 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,100 3,700-4,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,900-12,500 8,900-12,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,900-7,800 6,900-7,800 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius (91.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.2 degree Celsius (73.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 96 per cent, lowest - 66 per cent. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)