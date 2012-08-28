Nagpur, Aug 29 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on good buying support from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions because of rains. Notable rise on NCDEX, good recovery in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and fresh enquiries from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar gavarani and tuar Black reported higher in open market on good festival season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * Moong Chamki quoted strong in open market on good demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,800-4,900, Tuar dal - 7,000-7,300, Udid at 5,000-5,400, Udid Mogar (clean) - 6,500-6,900, Moong - 5,000-5,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,000, Gram - 5,000-5,300, Gram Super best bold - 6,600-6,900 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,500-4,855 4,500-4,770 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 4,600-4,705 Moong Auction n.a. 3,700-3,900 Udid Auction n.a. 2,800-2,900 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,300-6,600 6,300-6,600 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Deshi gram Raw 5,450-5,600 5,450-5,600 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,000-9,900 7,000-9,900 Gram Pink 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900 Tuar Fataka Best 6,800-7,500 6,800-7,500 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700 Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Tuar Gavarani 5,100-5,200 5,050-5,150 Tuar Karnataka 4,950-5,050 4,950-5,050 Tuar Black 7,500-7,600 7,400-7,500 Masoor dal best 4,500-4,700 4,400-4,600 Masoor dal medium 4,300-4,500 4,200-4,400 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,000-6,400 6,000-6,400 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Super best 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900 Moong dal Chilka 4,900-5,100 4,900-5,100 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,000-7,100 5,900-7,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,300 5,700-6,300 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,700-4,800 4,700-4,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,900 3,500-3,900 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,125-3,300 3,100-3,275 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,250 3,100-3,250 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,100 3,600-4,100 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,750-2,100 1,750-2,100 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,950 1,650-1,950 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,600 1,450-1,600 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,250 2,950-3,250 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,500 3,300-3,500 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,100 3,800-4,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,900-12,500 8,900-12,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,900-7,800 6,900-7,800 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.6 degree Celsius (83.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.1 degree Celsius (73.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 98 per cent, lowest - 75 per cent. Rainfall : 1.7 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)