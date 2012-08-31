Nagpur, Aug 31 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up again on good demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and enquiries from South-based traders also pushed up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Major gram varieties showed weak tendency in open market on lack of demand from local traders amid release of stock from stockists. High moisture content arrival also affected prices. TUAR * Tuar varieties reported down in open market in absence of buyers amid healthy supply from producing regions. Reports about good overseas supply also affected prices. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,800-4,900, Tuar dal - 7,000-7,300, Udid at 5,000-5,400, Udid Mogar (clean) - 6,500-6,900, Moong - 5,000-5,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,000, Gram - 5,000-5,300, Gram Super best bold - 6,600-6,900 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,475-4,775 4,300-4,650 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 4,500-4,600 Moong Auction n.a. 3,800-4,000 Udid Auction n.a. 2,800-2,900 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,700-6,800 6,800-6,900 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,200-6,500 6,300-6,600 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,900-6,000 6,000-6,100 Deshi gram Raw 5,200-5,400 5,400-5,550 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,000-9,700 7,000-9,900 Gram Pink 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900 Tuar Fataka Best 6,800-7,250 6,800-7,500 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,500-6,600 6,600-6,700 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,400-6,500 6,500-6,700 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,800-6,200 6,100-6,300 Tuar Gavarani 5,000-5,100 5,100-5,200 Tuar Karnataka 4,800-4,900 4,950-5,050 Tuar Black 7,000-7,400 7,200-7,600 Masoor dal best 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Masoor dal medium 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong Mogar Medium best 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong dal Chilka 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 4,600-5,500 4,600-5,500 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,400-6,800 6,400-6,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,300-6,000 5,300-6,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,900 3,500-3,900 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,125-3,300 3,125-3,300 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,250 3,100-3,250 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,100 3,600-4,100 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,750-2,100 1,750-2,100 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,950 1,650-1,950 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,600 1,450-1,600 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,250 2,950-3,250 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,500 3,300-3,500 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,100 3,800-4,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,900-12,500 8,900-12,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,900-7,800 6,900-7,800 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.7 degree Celsius (92.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.6 degree Celsius (76.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 68 per cent, lowest - 45 per cent. Rainfall : .1 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)