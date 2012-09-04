Nagpur, Sept 4 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on good festival season demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions. Notable rise on NCDEX and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also helped to push up prices here, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Deshi gram raw recovered further in open market on good buying support from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. * Lakhodi dal showed weak tendency in open market in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing belts. * Major wheat varieties recovered in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,800-4,900, Tuar dal - 7,000-7,300, Udid at 5,000-5,400, Udid Mogar (clean) - 6,500-6,900, Moong - 5,000-5,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,800-7,000, Gram - 5,000-5,300, Gram Super best bold - 6,600-6,900 for 100 kg. * Rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 4,000-5,311 4,000-4,900 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,200-3,400 Moong Auction n.a. 3,800-4,000 Udid Auction n.a. 2,800-2,900 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,500-6,700 6,700-6,800 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Deshi gram Raw 4,550-4,850 4,500-4,800 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,000-9,700 7,000-9,700 Gram Pink 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900 Tuar Fataka Best 7,000-7,250 7,000-7,250 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Tuar Gavarani 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Tuar Karnataka 4,900-5,000 4,900-5,000 Tuar Black 7,100-7,500 7,100-7,500 Masoor dal best 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Masoor dal medium 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong Mogar Medium best 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong dal Chilka 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 4,600-5,500 4,600-5,500 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,300 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-2,900 2,900-3,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,125-3,300 3,125-3,300 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,250 3,100-3,250 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,100 3,600-4,100 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,650 1,500-1,650 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,050 1,750-2,050 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,950 1,600-1,900 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,750 2,400-2,700 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,100-2,500 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,600 1,400-1,600 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,300-1,400 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,250 2,950-3,250 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,500 3,300-3,500 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,100 3,800-4,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,900-12,500 8,900-12,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,900-7,800 6,900-7,800 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.4 degree Celsius (90.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.6 degree Celsius (76.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 92 per cent, lowest - 74 per cent. Rainfall : 23.2 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)