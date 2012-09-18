Nagpur, Sept 18 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) reported higher on good festival season demand from local millers amid tight
supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also boosted
sentiment, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Deshi gram raw showed weak tendency in open market in absence of buyers amid profit-
taking selling by stockists at higher level. Easy condition on NCDEX also affected
sentiment.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties remained static matching the demand and supply position.
* Moong varieties zoomed up in open market on increased buying support from local
traders amid tight supply from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,800-4,900, Tuar dal - 6,600-6,900, Udid at 5,000-5,400,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 6,500-6,900, Moong - 5,000-5,300, Moong Mogar
(clean) 6,800-7,000, Gram - 4,700-4,900, Gram Super best bold - 6,200-6,400
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open
market in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 4,351-5,111 4,300-4,930
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 3,800-4,500
Moong Auction n.a. 3,800-4,000
Udid Auction n.a. 2,800-2,900
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Deshi gram Raw 4,600-4,800 4,700-4,900
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 6,700-9,500 6,700-9,500
Gram Pink 6,900-6,900 6,900-6,900
Tuar Fataka Best 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900
Tuar Gavarani 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000
Tuar Karnataka 4,900-5,100 4,900-5,100
Tuar Black 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000
Masoor dal best 4,450-4,650 4,450-4,650
Masoor dal medium 4,250-4,460 4,250-4,450
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 6,700-6,800 6,500-6,600
Moong Mogar Medium best 6,100-6,300 5,900-6,100
Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a.
Moong dal Chilka 5,000-5,100 4,800-5,000
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 5,100-6,200 4,800-6,000
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,300 6,000-6,300
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,100-3,200
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,250 3,100-3,250
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400
Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,100 3,600-4,100
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,050 1,800-2,050
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,950 1,650-1,950
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,750 2,400-2,750
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,600 1,450-1,600
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,650-2,850 2,650-2,850
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,600 3,300-3,600
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,900 3,600-3,900
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-11,500 7,500-11,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-6,000 5,000-6,000
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.3 degree Celsius (90.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.1 degree Celsius (73.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 96 per cent, lowest - 66 per cent.
Rainfall : .0 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature
likely to be around 33 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in all over
Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.