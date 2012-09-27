Nagpur, Sept 27 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) quoted lower on poor buying buying support from local millers amid poor quality arrival. Fresh fall on NCDEX, weak Madhya Pradesh gram prices and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Deshi gram raw recovered marginally in open market on good demand from local traders. Fresh enquiries from South-based traders also boosted prices. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market matching the demand and supply position. * Moong Chamki and Watana varieties reported weak in open market in absence of buyers amid healthy supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,900-5,000, Tuar dal - 6,700-7,000, Udid at 5,000-5,400, Udid Mogar (clean) - 6,500-6,900, Moong - 4,800-5,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 6,400-6,700, Gram - 4,700-4,900, Gram Super best bold - 6,200-6,400 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,900-4,325 4,000-4,370 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,800-4,000 Moong Auction n.a. 3,800-4,000 Udid Auction n.a. 2,800-2,900 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Deshi gram Raw 5,150-5,350 5,100-5,300 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 6,800-9,500 6,800-9,500 Gram Pink 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000 Tuar Fataka Best 6,900-7,000 6,900-7,000 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900 Tuar Gavarani 4,950-5,150 4,950-5,150 Tuar Karnataka 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200 Tuar Black 6,900-7,100 6,900-7,100 Masoor dal best 4,600-4,800 4,450-4,650 Masoor dal medium 4,350-4,550 4,250-4,450 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong dal Chilka 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 5,000-5,900 5,100-6,200 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,200-6,500 6,200-6,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,800 5,400-5,800 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,700 4,200-4,700 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,200 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,025-3,075 3,050-3,100 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,250 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,300 4,200-4,400 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,400-4,000 3,600-4,100 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,100 1,850-2,100 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-2,000 1,700-2,000 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,600 1,450-1,600 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,650-2,850 2,650-2,850 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,600 3,300-3,600 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,900 3,600-3,900 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-11,500 7,500-11,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-6,000 5,000-6,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.2 degree Celsius (91.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.4 degree Celsius (70.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 95 per cent, lowest - 59 per cent. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-shower likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)