Nagpur, Nov 24 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions. Healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and renewed enquiries from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram Kabuli and gram pink reported strong in open market on good marriage season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar black showed firm tendency in open market on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing belts. * Moong mogar bold and medium varieties firmed up in open market here on good demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * Rice BPT recovered in open market on increased festival season demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing belts like Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,600-4,800, Tuar dal - 6,600-6,800, Udid at 5,200-5,500, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,900-6,000, Moong - 5,800-6,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,300-7,800, Gram - 4,600-4,900, Gram Super best bold - 6,300-6,600 for 100 kg. * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,201-4,550 3,170-4,525 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,800-4,000 Moong Auction n.a. 4,200-4,400 Udid Auction n.a. 3,600-3,900 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,300-6,600 6,300-6,600 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,900-6,400 5,900-6,400 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Deshi gram Raw 4,900-5,100 4,900-5,100 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 6,700-9,800 6,500-9,500 Gram Pink 7,700-7,500 7,400-7,200 Tuar Fataka Best 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,100-5,500 5,100-5,500 Tuar Gavarani 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200 Tuar Karnataka 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Tuar Black 7,100-7,400 7,000-7,300 Masoor dal best 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Masoor dal medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,800-8,100 7,700-8,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 7,300-7,500 7,200-7,400 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong dal Chilka 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,250 3,250-3,350 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,650-2,750 2,750-2,850 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,850-4,250 3,850-4,250 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,050 1,800-2,050 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,900 1,600-1,900 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,800 2,300-2,800 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,500 1,350-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,900 2,400-2,800 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,875-2,000 1,875-2,000 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,300-3,600 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-11,500 7,500-11,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-6,000 5,000-6,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,950-4,550 3,950-4,550 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,650-4,150 3,650-4,150 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius (89.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.8 degree Celsius (60.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 80 per cent, lowest - 48 per cent. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)