Nagpur, Nov 24 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) firmed up again on increased demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing
regions. Healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and renewed enquiries
from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram Kabuli and gram pink reported strong in open market on good marriage season
demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions.
TUAR
* Tuar black showed firm tendency in open market on good demand from local
traders amid weak supply from producing belts.
* Moong mogar bold and medium varieties firmed up in open market here on good demand
from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions.
* Rice BPT recovered in open market on increased festival season demand from local
traders amid thin supply from producing belts like Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,600-4,800, Tuar dal - 6,600-6,800, Udid at 5,200-5,500,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,900-6,000, Moong - 5,800-6,300, Moong Mogar
(clean) 7,300-7,800, Gram - 4,600-4,900, Gram Super best bold - 6,300-6,600
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open
market in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,201-4,550 3,170-4,525
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 3,800-4,000
Moong Auction n.a. 4,200-4,400
Udid Auction n.a. 3,600-3,900
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 6,300-6,600 6,300-6,600
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,900-6,400 5,900-6,400
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Deshi gram Raw 4,900-5,100 4,900-5,100
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 6,700-9,800 6,500-9,500
Gram Pink 7,700-7,500 7,400-7,200
Tuar Fataka Best 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,100-5,500 5,100-5,500
Tuar Gavarani 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200
Tuar Karnataka 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Tuar Black 7,100-7,400 7,000-7,300
Masoor dal best 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400
Masoor dal medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 7,800-8,100 7,700-8,000
Moong Mogar Medium best 7,300-7,500 7,200-7,400
Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a.
Moong dal Chilka 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,250 3,250-3,350
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,650-2,750 2,750-2,850
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,850-4,250 3,850-4,250
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,050 1,800-2,050
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,900 1,600-1,900
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,800 2,300-2,800
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,500 1,350-1,500
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,900 2,400-2,800
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,875-2,000 1,875-2,000
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,300-3,600
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-11,500 7,500-11,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-6,000 5,000-6,000
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,950-4,550 3,950-4,550
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,650-4,150 3,650-4,150
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius (89.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
15.8 degree Celsius (60.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 80 per cent, lowest - 48 per cent.
Rainfall : .0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)