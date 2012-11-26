Nov. 26Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Udid prices eased due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,830 330-357 322-352
Wheat Tukda 00,750 328-383 318-385
Jowar White 085 250-370 350-410
Bajra 0,200 286-310 280-305
PULSES
Gram 0,110 756-0,850 675-0,829
Udid 0,110 0,500-0,725 0,425-0,760
Moong 0,400 1,030-1,150 1,050-1,140
Tuar 0,000 000-000 450-650
Maize 010 225-295 240-310
Vaal Deshi 050 0,450-0,611 0,550-0,635
Choli 035 0,800-0,945 0,997-1,042
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,660-1,670 1,660-1,670
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Wheat (superior best) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900
Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 4,600-4,650 4,450-4,500
Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100
Tuar 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Udid 3,600-3,650 3,650-3,700
RICE
IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600