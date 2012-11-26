Nov. 26Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices improved due to low arrivals. * Udid prices eased due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,830 330-357 322-352 Wheat Tukda 00,750 328-383 318-385 Jowar White 085 250-370 350-410 Bajra 0,200 286-310 280-305 PULSES Gram 0,110 756-0,850 675-0,829 Udid 0,110 0,500-0,725 0,425-0,760 Moong 0,400 1,030-1,150 1,050-1,140 Tuar 0,000 000-000 450-650 Maize 010 225-295 240-310 Vaal Deshi 050 0,450-0,611 0,550-0,635 Choli 035 0,800-0,945 0,997-1,042 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,660-1,670 1,660-1,670 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 4,600-4,650 4,450-4,500 Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 Tuar 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Udid 3,600-3,650 3,650-3,700 RICE IR-8 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Punjab Parimal 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Basmati Medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Basmati Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600