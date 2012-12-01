Nagpur, Dec 1 In restricted activity, gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) weakened on subdued demand from local millers amid adequate stocks
position. Increased arrivals from producing regions and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices
mainly kept pressure on gram prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram super bold and medium best reported higher in open market on good marriage
season demand from local traders amid tight supply from millers.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply
position.
* Rice Basmati prices fell in open market on poor demand from local traders amid good
supply from producing regions like Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,200-4,400, Tuar dal - 6,200-6,400, Udid at 5,200-5,500,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,900-6,000, Moong - 5,800-6,300, Moong Mogar
(clean) 7,300-7,800, Gram - 4,000-4,200, Gram Super best bold - 5,900-6,100
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open
market in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,700-4,100 3,900-4,240
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 3,300-3,500
Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,100
Udid Auction n.a. 3,500-3,850
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 6,100-6,400 6,000-6,300
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,700-6,200 5,600-6,100
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Deshi gram Raw 4,650-4,850 4,650-4,850
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 6,500-9,500 6,500-9,500
Gram Pink 7,300-7,500 7,300-7,500
Tuar Fataka Best 6,400-6,700 6,400-6,700
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,000-6,400 6,000-6,400
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600
Tuar Gavarani 4,950-5,150 4,950-5,150
Tuar Karnataka 5,150-5,250 5,150-5,250
Tuar Black 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800
Masoor dal best 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400
Masoor dal medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 7,700-8,000 7,700-8,000
Moong Mogar Medium best 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400
Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a.
Moong dal Chilka 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,250 3,250-3,350
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,650-2,750 2,650-2,750
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,850-4,250 3,850-4,250
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,150 1,900-2,150
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-2,000 1,700-2,000
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,900 2,400-2,900
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,600 2,200-2,600
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,000 2,600-3,000
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,100 1,950-2,100
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,700 3,300-3,700
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-11,300 7,800-11,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,800 5,200-6,000
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,650 4,100-4,650
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,250 3,800-4,250
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.7 degree Celsius (89.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
14.6 degree Celsius (58.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 94 per cent, lowest - 54 per cent.
Rainfall : 0.0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 14 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)