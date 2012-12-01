Nagpur, Dec 1 In restricted activity, gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) weakened on subdued demand from local millers amid adequate stocks position. Increased arrivals from producing regions and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices mainly kept pressure on gram prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram super bold and medium best reported higher in open market on good marriage season demand from local traders amid tight supply from millers. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. * Rice Basmati prices fell in open market on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions like Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,200-4,400, Tuar dal - 6,200-6,400, Udid at 5,200-5,500, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,900-6,000, Moong - 5,800-6,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,300-7,800, Gram - 4,000-4,200, Gram Super best bold - 5,900-6,100 for 100 kg. * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,700-4,100 3,900-4,240 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,300-3,500 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,100 Udid Auction n.a. 3,500-3,850 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,100-6,400 6,000-6,300 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,700-6,200 5,600-6,100 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Deshi gram Raw 4,650-4,850 4,650-4,850 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 6,500-9,500 6,500-9,500 Gram Pink 7,300-7,500 7,300-7,500 Tuar Fataka Best 6,400-6,700 6,400-6,700 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,000-6,400 6,000-6,400 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Tuar Gavarani 4,950-5,150 4,950-5,150 Tuar Karnataka 5,150-5,250 5,150-5,250 Tuar Black 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800 Masoor dal best 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Masoor dal medium 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,700-8,000 7,700-8,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong dal Chilka 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,000-7,500 7,000-7,500 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,200-5,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,250 3,250-3,350 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,650-2,750 2,650-2,750 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,850-4,250 3,850-4,250 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,150 1,900-2,150 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-2,000 1,700-2,000 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,900 2,400-2,900 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,600 2,200-2,600 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,000 2,600-3,000 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,100 1,950-2,100 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,700 3,300-3,700 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-11,300 7,800-11,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,800 5,200-6,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,650 4,100-4,650 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,250 3,800-4,250 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.7 degree Celsius (89.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.6 degree Celsius (58.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 94 per cent, lowest - 54 per cent. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)