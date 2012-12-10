Nagpur, Dec 10 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) reported strong on increased demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing
regions. Sharp hike on NCDEX, notable rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported demand
from South-based millers also helped to push up prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties zoomed up in open market on good marriage season demand from local
traders amid tight supply from producing regions. Weak crop reported in this season
activated stockists.
TUAR
* Tuar gavarani reported higher in open market on renewed buying support from local
traders amid tight supply from producing regions. Reports about weak overseas supply
also jacked up prices.
* Rice Bamati moved up in open market on increased buying support from local
traders amid weak arrival from producing belts like Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,200-4,400, Tuar dal - 6,000-6,200, Udid at 5,200-5,500,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,400-5,600, Moong - 5,800-6,300, Moong Mogar
(clean) 7,000-7,000, Gram - 4,000-4,200, Gram Super best bold - 5,900-5,600
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open
market in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,201-4,300 3,200-4,140
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 3,260-3,500
Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,100
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold n.a. 5,450-5,750
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,800-6,000 5,600-5,800
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 5,000-5,200 4,700-5,000
Deshi gram Raw 4,500-4,800 4,100-4,300
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 6,600-9,700 6,600-9,700
Gram Pink 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600
Tuar Fataka Best 6,100-6,400 6,100-6,400
Tuar Fataka Medium 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500
Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000
Tuar Gavarani 4,200-4,400 4,100-5,300
Tuar Karnataka 4,250-4,450 5,250-5,450
Tuar Black 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Masoor dal best 4,400-4,500 4,300-4,400
Masoor dal medium 4,300-4,400 4,200-4,300
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 7,100-7,300 7,100-7,300
Moong Mogar Medium best 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800
Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a.
Moong dal Chilka 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 6,700-7,100 6,700-7,100
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,200 4,900-5,200
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,400 5,100-5,400
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,925-3,000 2,925-3,000
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,875-2,950 2,875-2,950
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-3,000 2,400-3,000
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,700 2,200-2,700
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,550 1,350-1,550
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,000 2,600-3,000
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,100 1,950-2,100
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,700 3,300-3,700
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-11,200 7,300-11,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,900 5,000-5,600
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,650 4,100-4,650
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,250 3,800-4,250
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,750 1,500-1,750
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,050 1,900-2,050
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.7 degree Celsius (90.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
17.2 degree Celsius (63.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 93 per cent, lowest - 57 per cent.
Rainfall : 0.0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 18 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)