Nagpur, Dec 10 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on increased demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions. Sharp hike on NCDEX, notable rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported demand from South-based millers also helped to push up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties zoomed up in open market on good marriage season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. Weak crop reported in this season activated stockists. TUAR * Tuar gavarani reported higher in open market on renewed buying support from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. Reports about weak overseas supply also jacked up prices. * Rice Bamati moved up in open market on increased buying support from local traders amid weak arrival from producing belts like Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,200-4,400, Tuar dal - 6,000-6,200, Udid at 5,200-5,500, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,400-5,600, Moong - 5,800-6,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,000-7,000, Gram - 4,000-4,200, Gram Super best bold - 5,900-5,600 for 100 kg. * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,201-4,300 3,200-4,140 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,260-3,500 Moong Auction n.a. 3,900-4,100 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold n.a. 5,450-5,750 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,800-6,000 5,600-5,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,000-5,200 4,700-5,000 Deshi gram Raw 4,500-4,800 4,100-4,300 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 6,600-9,700 6,600-9,700 Gram Pink 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600 Tuar Fataka Best 6,100-6,400 6,100-6,400 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500 Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Tuar Gavarani 4,200-4,400 4,100-5,300 Tuar Karnataka 4,250-4,450 5,250-5,450 Tuar Black 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Masoor dal best 4,400-4,500 4,300-4,400 Masoor dal medium 4,300-4,400 4,200-4,300 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,100-7,300 7,100-7,300 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong dal Chilka 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,700-7,100 6,700-7,100 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,200 4,900-5,200 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,400 5,100-5,400 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,925-3,000 2,925-3,000 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,875-2,950 2,875-2,950 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-3,000 2,400-3,000 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,700 2,200-2,700 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,550 1,350-1,550 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,000 2,600-3,000 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,100 1,950-2,100 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,700 3,300-3,700 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-11,200 7,300-11,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,900 5,000-5,600 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,650 4,100-4,650 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,250 3,800-4,250 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,750 1,500-1,750 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,050 1,900-2,050 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.7 degree Celsius (90.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.2 degree Celsius (63.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 93 per cent, lowest - 57 per cent. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)