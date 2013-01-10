Nagpur, Jan 10 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and release of stock from stockists also pulled down these pulses, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Deshi gram recovered marginally in open market on good demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market matching the demand and supply position. * Major wheat varieties showed weak trend in open market in absence of buyers amid healthy supply from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,300-4,400, Tuar dal - 5,900-6,000, Udid at 5,200-5,500, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,400-5,600, Moong - 5,800-6,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,000-7,000, Gram - 4,000-4,200, Gram Super best bold - 5,600-5,800 for 100 kg. * Rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,101-3,401 3,110-3,520 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,150-3,675 3,160-3,700 Moong Auction n.a. 3,500-4,000 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 4,900-5,000 4,900-5,000 Deshi gram Raw 3,950-4,050 3,900-4,000 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 6,900-9,800 6,900-9,800 Gram Pink 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600 Tuar Fataka Best 6,000-6,150 6,000-6,150 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,300-5,800 5,300-5,800 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000 Tuar Gavarani 4,700-4,900 4,700-4,900 Tuar Karnataka 4,400-4,700 4,400-4,700 Tuar Black 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100 Masoor dal best 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Masoor dal medium 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,400-6,700 6,400-6,700 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong dal Chilka 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,000-6,800 6,200-6,800 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,750-2,850 2,750-2,850 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,925-3,025 2,925-3,025 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,050 2,875-2,950 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,200 3,700-3,900 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,600 1,600-1,700 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,100 1,900-2,100 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,800 1,600-1,800 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,900 2,400-2,900 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,600 2,200-2,600 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,350-1,550 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,450 1,400-1,500 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,200 2,050-2,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,250 2,000-2,250 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,950 1,700-1,950 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,700 3,300-3,700 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,050 3,700-4,050 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-11,200 7,500-11,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,900 5,200-5,600 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,650 4,100-4,650 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,250 3,800-4,250 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,750 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,050 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.7 degree Celsius (81.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 07.2 degree Celsius (45.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 8 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)