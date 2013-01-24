Nagpur, Jan 24 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local millers amid good supply from producing regions. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected sentiment. Heavy rains in major parts of Vidarbha since morning today affected trading activity, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar Fataka best and medium varieties reported higher in open market on good buying support from local traders amid weak supply from millers. * Lakhodi dal firmed up in open market because of weak supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,400-4,500, Tuar dal - 6,000-6,100, Udid at 5,300-5,500, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,500-5,600, Moong - 5,800-6,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,000-7,000, Gram - 4,000-4,200, Gram Super best bold - 5,500-5,800 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,401-3,611 3,470-3,630 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,300-3,720 Moong Auction n.a. 5,000-5,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 4,950-5,050 4,950-5,050 Deshi gram Raw 3,950-4,050 3,950-4,050 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 6,900-9,600 6,900-9,600 Gram Pink 7,500-7,400 7,500-7,400 Tuar Fataka Best 6,100-6,250 6,050-6,200 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,400-5,900 5,350-5,850 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000 Tuar Gavarani 4,900-5,100 4,900-5,100 Tuar Karnataka 4,400-4,700 4,400-4,700 Tuar Black 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100 Masoor dal best 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Masoor dal medium 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,200-7,300 7,200-7,300 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,600-6,900 6,600-6,900 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong dal Chilka 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,200-6,800 6,200-6,800 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,000 2,800-2,900 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,075-3,125 3,075-3,125 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,975-3,050 2,975-3,050 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,100 1,850-2,100 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,800 1,550-1,800 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,900 2,400-2,900 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,600 2,200-2,600 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,850 2,400-2,850 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,200 2,050-2,200 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,300-4,000 3,300-4,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-11,200 7,500-11,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,900 5,200-5,600 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,300 3,800-4,300 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,800 3,500-3,800 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.0 degree Celsius (82.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 11.7 degree Celsius (53.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market will be closed on Thursday and Friday on the occasion of Ed-E-Milad and Republic Day respectively.