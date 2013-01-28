Nagpur, Jan 28 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local millers amid good supply from producing regions. Fresh fall on NCDEX, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices. Reports about healthy arrival in Delhi and other mandis also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties showed weak tendency in open market in absence of buyers amid ample supply from producing belts. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. * Moong varieties quoted weak in open market on poor buying support from local traders amid healthy supply from producing regions. * Rice varieties zoomed up in open market on increased demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions like Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Reports about weak rice production in Southern parts of the country also affected stockists. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,500-4,600, Tuar dal - 6,100-6,200, Udid at 5,300-5,500, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,500-5,600, Moong - 5,800-6,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,000-7,000, Gram - 3,700-3,800, Gram Super best bold - 5,500-5,700 for 100 kg. * Wheat and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,400-3,560 3,400-3,610 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,260-3,690 3,300-3,720 Moong Auction n.a. 5,000-5,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 5,500-5,800 5,800-6,000 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,100-5,200 5,200-5,400 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 4,950-5,050 4,950-5,050 Deshi gram Raw 3,850-3,950 3,950-4,050 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 6,900-9,600 6,900-9,600 Gram Pink 7,500-7,400 7,500-7,400 Tuar Fataka Best 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,500-5,900 5,500-5,900 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500 Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Tuar Gavarani 4,300-4,600 4,400-4,800 Tuar Karnataka 4,200-4,500 4,300-4,400 Tuar Black 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500 Masoor dal best 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Masoor dal medium 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,100-7,200 7,200-7,300 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,500-6,800 6,600-6,900 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong dal Chilka 6,100-6,200 6,200-6,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,100-6,700 6,200-6,800 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,000 2,800-2,900 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,075-3,125 3,075-3,125 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,975-3,050 2,975-3,050 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,100 1,850-2,100 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,800 1,550-1,800 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,900 2,400-2,900 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,600 2,200-2,600 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,500-3,000 2,400-2,850 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,100-2,300 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,050-2,200 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,200 1,750-1,950 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,200-3,600 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,500 3,300-4,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,800-11,500 7,500-11,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,400 5,200-5,600 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,000-5,000 3,600-4,600 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,200 3,500-3,800 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.8 degree Celsius (82.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 11.1 degree Celsius (51.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)