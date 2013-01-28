Nagpur, Jan 28 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local millers amid good supply from
producing regions. Fresh fall on NCDEX, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and high
moisture content arrival also pulled down prices. Reports about healthy arrival in Delhi and
other mandis also affected sentiment, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties showed weak tendency in open market in absence of buyers amid ample
supply from producing belts.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor.
* Moong varieties quoted weak in open market on poor buying support from local traders
amid healthy supply from producing regions.
* Rice varieties zoomed up in open market on increased demand from local traders amid
tight supply from producing regions like Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Reports
about weak rice production in Southern parts of the country also affected stockists.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,500-4,600, Tuar dal - 6,100-6,200, Udid at 5,300-5,500,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,500-5,600, Moong - 5,800-6,300, Moong Mogar
(clean) 7,000-7,000, Gram - 3,700-3,800, Gram Super best bold - 5,500-5,700
for 100 kg.
* Wheat and other commodities prices remained steady in open
market in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,400-3,560 3,400-3,610
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,260-3,690 3,300-3,720
Moong Auction n.a. 5,000-5,200
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 5,500-5,800 5,800-6,000
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,100-5,200 5,200-5,400
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 4,950-5,050 4,950-5,050
Deshi gram Raw 3,850-3,950 3,950-4,050
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 6,900-9,600 6,900-9,600
Gram Pink 7,500-7,400 7,500-7,400
Tuar Fataka Best 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400
Tuar Fataka Medium 5,500-5,900 5,500-5,900
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500
Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000
Tuar Gavarani 4,300-4,600 4,400-4,800
Tuar Karnataka 4,200-4,500 4,300-4,400
Tuar Black 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500
Masoor dal best 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400
Masoor dal medium 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 7,100-7,200 7,200-7,300
Moong Mogar Medium best 6,500-6,800 6,600-6,900
Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a.
Moong dal Chilka 6,100-6,200 6,200-6,300
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 6,100-6,700 6,200-6,800
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,000 2,800-2,900
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,075-3,125 3,075-3,125
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,975-3,050 2,975-3,050
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,100 1,850-2,100
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,800 1,550-1,800
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,900 2,400-2,900
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,600 2,200-2,600
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,500-3,000 2,400-2,850
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,100-2,300
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,050-2,200
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,200 1,750-1,950
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,200-3,600
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,500 3,300-4,000
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,800-11,500 7,500-11,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,400 5,200-5,600
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,000-5,000 3,600-4,600
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,200 3,500-3,800
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 27.8 degree Celsius (82.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
11.1 degree Celsius (51.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : .0 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 11
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)