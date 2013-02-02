Nagpur, Feb 2 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on subdued demand from local millers amid good supply from
producing regions. Fresh fall on NCDEX in gram, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and
increased overseas tuar supply also pulled down prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Deshi gram raw reported a marginal rise in open market on good demand from local
traders. Fresh enquiries from South-based traders also boosted sentiment.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market matching the demand and supply position.
* Rice Chinnor reported down in open market in absence of buyers amid new arrival from
producing regions like Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,500-4,600, Tuar dal - 6,100-6,200, Udid at 5,300-5,500,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,500-5,600, Moong - 5,800-6,300, Moong Mogar
(clean) 7,000-7,000, Gram - 3,700-3,800, Gram Super best bold - 5,500-5,700
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open
market in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,900-3,201 3,000-3,300
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,220-3,700 3,250-3,790
Moong Auction n.a. 5,000-5,200
Udid Auction 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 4,900-5,000 4,900-5,000
Deshi gram Raw 3,950-4,050 3,900-4,000
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 7,000-9,800 7,000-9,800
Gram Pink 7,500-7,400 7,500-7,400
Tuar Fataka Best 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400
Tuar Fataka Medium 5,500-5,900 5,500-5,900
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500
Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000
Tuar Gavarani 4,900-5,100 4,900-5,100
Tuar Karnataka 4,400-4,800 4,400-4,800
Tuar Black 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400
Masoor dal best 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Masoor dal medium 3,900-4,000 3,900-4,000
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 7,100-7,200 7,100-7,200
Moong Mogar Medium best 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800
Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a.
Moong dal Chilka 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 6,200-6,800 6,200-6,800
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,950-3,050 2,950-3,050
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,175 3,100-3,175
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,975-3,050 2,975-3,050
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,950 1,800-1,950
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,150 1,850-2,150
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,850 1,550-1,850
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,500-3,000 2,500-3,000
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,200 1,950-2,200
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,500 4,100-4,500
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,800-11,500 7,500-11,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,400 5,600-6,400
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,800-5,000 4,000-5,000
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,200 3,700-4,200
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius (87.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
12.7 degree Celsius (54.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 82 per cent, lowest - 60 per cent
Rainfall : .0 mm
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 12 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)