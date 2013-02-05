Nagpur, Feb 5 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported weak on subdued demand from local millers amid good supply from producing belts. Easy condition in gram on NCDEX, high moisture content arrival and increased overseas supply also pulled down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties showed weak tendency in open market in absence of buyers amid healthy supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar black reported higher in open market on good marriage season demand from local traders amid tight supply from millers. * Moong varieties reported strong in open market on increases seasonal demand from local traders amid weak arrival from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,500-4,600, Tuar dal - 6,100-6,200, Udid at 5,300-5,500, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,500-5,600, Moong - 5,800-6,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,000-7,000, Gram - 3,700-3,800, Gram Super best bold - 5,500-5,700 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,610-3,140 2,700-3,200 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,100-3,652 3,200-3,700 Moong Auction n.a. 5,000-5,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 5,300-5,500 5,400-5,600 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,800-5,000 5,100-5,200 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 4,900-5,050 4,900-5,100 Deshi gram Raw 3,800-4,000 3,900-4,000 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,000-9,800 7,000-9,800 Gram Pink 7,500-7,400 7,500-7,400 Tuar Fataka Best 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,500-5,900 5,500-5,900 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500 Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Tuar Gavarani 4,900-5,100 4,900-5,100 Tuar Karnataka 4,400-4,800 4,400-4,800 Tuar Black 6,300-6,500 6,200-6,400 Masoor dal best 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Masoor dal medium 3,900-4,000 3,900-4,000 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,200-7,500 7,100-7,200 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,700-6,900 6,500-6,800 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong dal Chilka 6,100-6,200 6,000-6,200 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,200-6,800 6,200-6,800 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,000 4,600-5,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,950-3,050 2,950-3,050 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,175 3,100-3,175 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,975-3,050 2,975-3,050 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,950 1,800-1,950 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,150 1,850-2,150 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,850 1,550-1,850 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,500-3,000 2,500-3,000 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,200 1,950-2,200 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,500 4,100-4,500 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,800-11,500 7,500-11,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,400 5,600-6,400 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,800-5,000 3,800-5,000 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,200 3,500-4,200 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius (89.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.0 degree Celsius (60.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 82 per cent, lowest - 60 per cent Rainfall : .0 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)