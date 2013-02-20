Nagpur, Feb 20 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down again on poor buying support from local millers amid good supply from producing regions. Reports about bumper crop in this season, downward trend on NCDEX in gram prices and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar gavarani showed weak tendency in open market on poor buying support from local traders amid increased overseas supply reports. * Masoor varieties and Batri dal recovered in open market on good demand from local traders. Reported demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,600-4,800, Tuar dal - 6,100-6,200, Udid at 5,300-5,500, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,500-5,600, Moong - 5,900-6,400, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,100-7,300, Gram - 3,600-3,750, Gram Super best bold - 5,200-5,300 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,000-3,235 3,040-3,280 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,500-4,200 3,550-4,200 Moong Auction n.a. 5,000-5,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Deshi gram Raw 3,400-3,550 3,400-3,550 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 6,500-9,500 6,500-9,500 Gram Pink 7,000-7,200 7,000-7,200 Tuar Fataka Best 6,150-6,300 6,150-6,300 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200 Tuar Gavarani 3,600-3,900 3,700-4,000 Tuar Karnataka 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Tuar Black 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Masoor dal best 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,400 Masoor dal medium 4,100-4,300 4,100-4,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,300-7,400 7,300-7,400 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Moong dal super best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong dal Chilka 6,150-6,250 6,150-6,250 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,200-6,800 6,200-6,800 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,900 4,500-4,800 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,900 5,600-5,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,350 3,200-3,300 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,225 3,200-3,225 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,400 4,100-4,400 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,950 1,800-1,950 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,200 1,850-2,200 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,900 1,550-1,900 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650 Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,000 2,600-3,000 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,200 1,950-2,200 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,900 3,500-3,900 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,100 3,700-4,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,800-11,500 7,800-11,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,400 5,600-6,400 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,800-5,000 3,800-5,000 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,200 3,500-4,200 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.2 degree Celsius (86.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.5 degree Celsius (54.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)