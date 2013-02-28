Nagpur, Feb 28 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down again on lack of demand from local millers amid release of stock from stockists. Further fall on NCDEX in gram, high moisture content arrival and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses also pulled down these pulses, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Deshi gram raw recovered marginally in open market on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing belts. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. * Rice Bamati reported down in open market on poor buying support from local traders amid good supply from producing regions like Chasttisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,600-4,800, Tuar dal - 6,400-6,600, Udid at 5,600-5,800, Udid Mogar (clean) - 6,000-6,300, Moong - 5,900-6,400, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,100-7,300, Gram - 3,400-3,500, Gram Super best bold - 4,900-5,100 for 100 kg. * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,825-3,050 2,900-3,200 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,800-4,330 3,800-4,390 Moong Auction 4,800-5,000 5,000-5,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 4,100-4,300 4,100-4,300 Deshi gram Raw 3,650-3,850 3,600-3,800 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 6,500-9,500 6,500-9,500 Gram Pink 7,000-7,200 7,000-7,200 Tuar Fataka Best 6,550-6,900 6,550-6,900 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,350-6,550 6,350-6,550 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,100-6,150 6,100-6,150 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Tuar Gavarani 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Tuar Karnataka 4,400-4,700 4,400-4,700 Tuar Black 6,700-6,900 6,400-6,600 Masoor dal best 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Masoor dal medium 4,100-4,300 4,100-4,300 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,300-7,400 7,300-7,400 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Moong dal super best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong dal Chilka 6,150-6,250 6,150-6,250 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,000-6,800 6,000-6,800 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,500 5,800-6,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,900 5,600-5,900 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,225 3,200-3,225 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,150-4,450 4,150-4,450 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,950 1,800-1,950 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,200 1,850-2,200 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,900 1,550-1,900 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650 Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,100 2,600-3,100 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Rice Swarna new 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,800 3,200-3,800 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-11,300 7,800-11,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-6,200 5,600-6,400 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,800 4,500-5,000 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,900-4,200 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.5 degree Celsius (95.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.0 degree Celsius (62.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 74 per cent, lowest - 18 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)