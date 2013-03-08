Nagpur, Mar 8 Gram and tuar prices in the trading activity of the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed firm tendency again on increased demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in gram on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and reported demand from South-based millers also helped to push up prices, sources said Friday. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram Kabuli and Gram pink reported higher in open market on increased marriage season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also helped to push up prices. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market in absence of buyers amid ample stock in ready position. * Batri dal and Lakhodi dal on lack of demand from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,600-4,800, Tuar dal - 6,400-6,600, Udid at 5,600-5,800, Udid Mogar (clean) - 6,000-6,300, Moong - 5,900-6,400, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,100-7,300, Gram - 3,400-3,500, Gram Super best bold - 4,900-5,100 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,800-3,090 2,750-3,040 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,850-4,430 3,700-4,280 Moong Auction n.a. 5,000-5,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,900-4,100 3,900-4,100 Deshi gram Raw 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 6,600-9,600 6,500-9,500 Gram Pink 7,100-7,300 7,000-7,200 Tuar Fataka Best 6,650-6,900 6,650-6,900 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,450-6,650 6,450-6,650 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900 Tuar Gavarani 5,050-5,250 5,050-5,250 Tuar Karnataka 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800 Tuar Black 6,750-6,950 6,750-6,950 Masoor dal best 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Masoor dal medium 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,300-7,400 7,300-7,400 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Moong dal super best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Moong dal Chilka 6,150-6,250 6,150-6,250 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,100-6,900 6,100-6,900 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,500 5,800-6,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,900 5,600-5,900 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,250-3,350 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,350 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,225 3,200-3,225 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,150-4,450 4,150-4,450 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,950 1,800-1,950 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,200 1,850-2,200 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,900 1,550-1,900 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650 Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,100 2,600-3,100 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Rice Swarna new 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,800 3,200-3,800 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-11,300 7,500-11,300 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-6,200 5,400-6,200 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,800 4,500-5,000 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,900-4,200 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.7 degree Celsius (96.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.9 degree Celsius (58.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 62 per cent, lowest - 15 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)