Nagpur, July 11 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up on increased demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions because of rains. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses and repeated enquiries from South-based millers also helped to push up these commotidies, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. TUAR * Tuar gavarani and tuar Karnataka reported weak in absence of buyers amid high moisture content arrival. Release of stock from stockists also affected prices. * Watana green best quoted storong in open market on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,900-4,100, Tuar dal - 6,400-6,600, Udid at 5,000-5,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,800-6,000, Moong - 6,300-6,500, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,500-7,700, Gram - 2,800-3,000, Gram Super best bold - 3,800 -4,000 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,525-2,920 2,500-2,880 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,840-4,165 3,800-4,150 Moong Auction n.a. 4,100-4,300 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,800-4,300 3,800-4,300 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,400-3,700 3,400-3,700 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,750-3,850 3,750-3,850 Deshi gram Raw 3,050-3,200 3,050-3,200 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,500-10,000 7,500-10,000 Gram Pink 7,600-7,900 7,600-7,900 Tuar Fataka Best 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Tuar Gavarani 4,200-4,350 4,300-4,450 Tuar Karnataka 4,200-4,400 4,300-4,500 Tuar Black 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700 Masoor dal best 5,400-5,600 5,400-5,600 Masoor dal medium 4,900-5,200 4,900-5,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700 Moong Mogar Medium best 7,000-7,200 7,000-7,200 Moong dal super best 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Moong dal Chilka 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,200-7,000 6,200-6,700 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,700-3,850 3,700-3,850 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,750-2,850 2,750-2,850 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,150 3,000-3,150 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 6,200-6,750 6,000-6,700 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,300 1,900-2,300 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550 Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,500 2,800-3,500 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,300 1,850-2,150 Rice Swarna new 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,400 3,800-4,400 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,000 4,400-5,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-13,100 9,000-13,100 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,500 6,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,300 4,900-5,300 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,900 4,400-4,900 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.4 degree Celsius (90.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.0 degree Celsius (75.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 97 per cent, lowest - 69 per cent. Rainfall : 3.0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)