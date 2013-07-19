Nagpur, July 19 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on poor buying support from local millers amid poor quality arrival. Sharp fall on NCDEX, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and increased supply from producing regions also pushed down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market but demand was poor in weak trading activity. TUAR * Tuar black quoted weak in open market in absence of buyers amid release of stock from stockists. Reports about good overseas supply also pushed down prices. * Udid varieties and Batri dal reported down in open market on subdued demand from local traders amid increased supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,900-4,100, Tuar dal - 6,400-6,600, Udid at 5,000-5,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,800-6,000, Moong - 6,300-6,500, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,500-7,700, Gram - 2,800-3,000, Gram Super best bold - 3,800 -4,000 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,560-3,290 2,575-3,090 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,800-4,100 Moong Auction n.a. 4,200-4,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,800-4,300 3,800-4,300 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,400-3,700 3,400-3,700 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,800-3,900 3,800-3,900 Deshi gram Raw 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,500-10,000 7,500-10,000 Gram Pink 7,600-7,900 7,600-7,900 Tuar Fataka Best 6,400-6,700 6,400-6,700 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500 Tuar Gavarani 4,100-4,250 4,100-4,250 Tuar Karnataka 4,150-4,300 4,150-4,300 Tuar Black 7,300-7,500 7,400-7,600 Masoor dal best 5,200-5,800 5,200-5,800 Masoor dal medium 5,100-5,400 5,100-5,400 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700 Moong Mogar Medium best 7,000-7,200 7,000-7,200 Moong dal super best 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Moong dal Chilka 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,200-7,000 6,200-6,700 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,700 5,600-5,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,100 4,800-5,200 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,700 5,500-5,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,650-3,750 3,700-3,850 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,750-2,850 2,750-2,850 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,150 3,000-3,150 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 6,200-6,750 6,200-6,750 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,300 1,900-2,300 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550 Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,500 2,800-3,500 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,300 1,850-2,150 Rice Swarna new 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,400 3,800-4,400 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,000 4,400-5,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-13,100 9,000-13,100 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,500 6,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,100 4,700-5,100 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,700 4,200-4,700 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.8 degree Celsius (89.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.5 degree Celsius (76.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 13.6 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)