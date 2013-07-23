Nagpur, July 23 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) reported weak on poor buying support from local millers amid high moisture
content arrival. About two years low prices in gram on NCDEX, reports about good crop position
in major pulses in all over the country and increased overseas supply also pushed down prices
here, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties moved down in open market in absence of buyers amid increased supply
from producing regions. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected
sentiment.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties reported down in open market on subdued demand from local traders
amid release of stock from stockists. Reports about good overseas arrival also
affected prices.
* In Akola, Tuar - 3,700-3,900, Tuar dal - 6,200-6,400, Udid at 5,000-5,300,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,800-6,000, Moong - 6,300-6,500, Moong Mogar
(clean) 7,500-7,700, Gram - 2,700-2,900, Gram Super best bold - 3,700 -3,900
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in weak trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,530-3,990 2,600-3,100
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,620-4,000 3,700-4,050
Moong Auction n.a. 4,200-4,400
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 3,800-4,200 3,900-4,300
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,400-3,600 3,500-3,700
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,550-3,750 3,800-3,900
Deshi gram Raw 3,000-3,100 3,100-3,200
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 7,500-10,000 7,500-10,000
Gram Pink 7,600-7,900 7,600-7,900
Tuar Fataka Best 6,300-6,600 6,400-6,700
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,000-6,200 6,100-6,300
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,600-5,700 5,700-5,800
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,200-5,400 5,300-5,500
Tuar Gavarani 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,250
Tuar Karnataka 4,050-4,300 4,150-4,300
Tuar Black 7,300-7,500 7,300-7,500
Masoor dal best 5,200-5,800 5,200-5,800
Masoor dal medium 5,100-5,400 5,100-5,400
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700
Moong Mogar Medium best 7,000-7,200 7,000-7,200
Moong dal super best 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Moong dal Chilka 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 6,200-7,000 6,200-6,700
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,100 4,700-5,100
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,650-3,750 3,650-3,750
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,750-2,850 2,750-2,850
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,150 3,000-3,150
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 6,200-6,750 6,200-6,750
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,300 1,900-2,300
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550
Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,500 2,800-3,500
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,300 1,850-2,150
Rice Swarna new 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,400 3,800-4,400
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,000 4,400-5,000
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-13,100 9,000-13,100
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,500 6,000-7,500
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,100 4,700-5,100
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,700 4,200-4,700
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.3 degree Celsius (86.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
25.1 degree Celsius (77.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 3.8 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night.
Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)