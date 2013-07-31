Nagpur, July 31 Gram tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) zoomed up on good buying support from local millers amid weak supply from
producing belts. Sharp hike on NCDEX, healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported
demand from South-based millers also jacked up prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Deshi gram raw firmed up in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid
tight supply from producing regions because of rains.
TUAR
* Tuar gavarani and tuar Karnataka showed firm tendency in open market on increased
buying support from local traders amid weak supply from overseas market.
* Lakhodi dal moved down in open market on poor buying support from local traders
amid good supply from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar - 3,700-3,900, Tuar dal - 6,200-6,400, Udid at 5,000-5,300,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,800-6,000, Moong - 6,000-6,300, Moong Mogar
(clean) 7,300-7,500, Gram - 2,700-2,900, Gram Super best bold - 3,700 -3,900
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in weak trading activity because of rains, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,470-2,670 2,400-2,400
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 3,530-4,000
Moong Auction n.a. 3,600-3,900
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900
Deshi gram Raw 2,650-2,750 2,600-2,700
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 7,200-9,500 7,200-9,500
Gram Pink 7,300-7,600 7,300-7,600
Tuar Fataka Best 6,300-6,600 6,300-6,600
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200
Tuar Gavarani 4,150-4,250 4,100-4,200
Tuar Karnataka 4,100-4,350 4,050-4,300
Tuar Black 7,300-7,500 7,300-7,500
Masoor dal best 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400
Masoor dal medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600
Moong Mogar Medium best 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000
Moong dal super best 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200
Moong dal Chilka 5,500-6,200 5,500-6,200
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 6,200-7,000 6,200-6,700
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,100 4,700-5,100
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,500 3,300-3,500
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,700-2,800 2,750-2,850
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 6,700-7,100 6,700-7,100
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,300 1,900-2,300
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,900 2,500-2,900
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550
Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,500 2,800-3,500
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,300 1,850-2,150
Rice Swarna new 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,400 3,800-4,400
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,000 4,400-5,000
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-13,100 9,000-13,100
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,500 6,000-7,500
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,100 4,700-5,100
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,700 4,200-4,700
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 24.6 degree Celsius (76.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.6 degree Celsius (74.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 46.5 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum
temperature likely to be around 27 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)