Nagpur, July 31 Gram tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up on good buying support from local millers amid weak supply from producing belts. Sharp hike on NCDEX, healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported demand from South-based millers also jacked up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Deshi gram raw firmed up in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions because of rains. TUAR * Tuar gavarani and tuar Karnataka showed firm tendency in open market on increased buying support from local traders amid weak supply from overseas market. * Lakhodi dal moved down in open market on poor buying support from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,700-3,900, Tuar dal - 6,200-6,400, Udid at 5,000-5,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,800-6,000, Moong - 6,000-6,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,300-7,500, Gram - 2,700-2,900, Gram Super best bold - 3,700 -3,900 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in weak trading activity because of rains, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,470-2,670 2,400-2,400 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,530-4,000 Moong Auction n.a. 3,600-3,900 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900 Deshi gram Raw 2,650-2,750 2,600-2,700 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,200-9,500 7,200-9,500 Gram Pink 7,300-7,600 7,300-7,600 Tuar Fataka Best 6,300-6,600 6,300-6,600 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200 Tuar Gavarani 4,150-4,250 4,100-4,200 Tuar Karnataka 4,100-4,350 4,050-4,300 Tuar Black 7,300-7,500 7,300-7,500 Masoor dal best 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400 Masoor dal medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Moong dal super best 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200 Moong dal Chilka 5,500-6,200 5,500-6,200 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,200-7,000 6,200-6,700 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,100 4,700-5,100 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,500 3,300-3,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,700-2,800 2,750-2,850 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 6,700-7,100 6,700-7,100 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,300 1,900-2,300 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,900 2,500-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550 Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,500 2,800-3,500 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,300 1,850-2,150 Rice Swarna new 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,400 3,800-4,400 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,000 4,400-5,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-13,100 9,000-13,100 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,500 6,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,100 4,700-5,100 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,700 4,200-4,700 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 24.6 degree Celsius (76.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.6 degree Celsius (74.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 46.5 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 27 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)