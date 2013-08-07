Nagpur, Aug 7 Rice Swarna and rice HMT firmed in open market on good festival season
demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions like Chhattisgarh and Madhya
Pradesh. Strong rally in Madhya Pradesh rice prices and fresh demand from South-based traders
also boosted prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Deshi gram showed weak tendency in open market in absence of buyers amid profit-
taking selling by stockists at higher level.
TUAR
* Tuar prices ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position.
* Moong Chamki reported strong in open market on renewed demand from local traders
amid weak supply from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar - 3,700-3,900, Tuar dal - 6,200-6,400, Udid at 5,000-5,300,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,800-6,000, Moong - 6,000-6,300, Moong Mogar
(clean) 7,300-7,500, Gram - 2,700-2,900, Gram Super best bold - 3,700 -3,900
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in weak trading activity because of rains, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction n.a. 2,560-2,900
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 3,735-4,040
Moong Auction n.a. 4,000-4,0200
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 3,900-4,100 3,900-4,100
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,400-3,550 3,400-3,550
Deshi gram Raw 2,850-2,950 2,900-3,000
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 7,400-9,700 7,400-9,700
Gram Pink 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800
Tuar Fataka Best 6,300-6,600 6,300-6,600
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200
Tuar Gavarani 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Tuar Karnataka 4,100-4,350 4,100-4,350
Tuar Black 7,300-7,500 7,300-7,500
Masoor dal best 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400
Masoor dal medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600
Moong Mogar Medium best 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000
Moong dal super best 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200
Moong dal Chilka 5,500-6,200 5,500-6,200
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 6,300-7,100 6,200-6,800
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,100 4,700-5,100
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,750 3,600-3,750
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,650-2,750 2,650-2,750
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 7,100-7,600 7,100-7,600
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,300 1,900-2,300
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,900 2,500-2,900
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550
Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,500 2,800-3,500
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,350-2,525 2,300-2,450
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,300 2,000-2,250
Rice Swarna new 2,225-2,525 2,200-2,500
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,400 3,800-4,400
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,100 4,500-5,100
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-13,100 9,000-13,100
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,500 6,000-7,500
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,250 4,800-5,250
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,800 4,300-4,800
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.2 degree Celsius (86.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.5 degree Celsius (76.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 0.3 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum
temperature likely to be around 31 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN : Auctions of soyabean and foodgrain items today suspended in respect of death of a grain
broker.