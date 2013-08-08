Nagpur, Aug 8 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up on increased demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing belts. Healthy rise on NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also helped to push up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market but demand was poor in limited trading activity. TUAR * Tuar gavarani and tuar Karnataka reported higher on renewed demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Reports about weak overseas supply also fuelled prices. * Masoor best and medium varieties reported down in open market in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,700-3,900, Tuar dal - 6,200-6,400, Udid at 5,000-5,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,800-6,000, Moong - 6,000-6,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,300-7,500, Gram - 2,700-2,900, Gram Super best bold - 3,700 -3,900 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity because of rains, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,570-2,980 2,550-2,900 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,735-4,040 Moong Auction n.a. 4,000-4,200 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,900-4,100 3,900-4,100 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,400-3,550 3,400-3,550 Deshi gram Raw 2,850-2,950 2,900-3,000 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,400-9,700 7,400-9,700 Gram Pink 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800 Tuar Fataka Best 6,300-6,600 6,300-6,600 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200 Tuar Gavarani 4,250-4,350 4,200-4,300 Tuar Karnataka 4,150-4,350 4,100-4,350 Tuar Black 7,300-7,500 7,300-7,500 Masoor dal best 5,100-5,300 5,200-5,400 Masoor dal medium 4,900-5,000 5,000-5,100 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Moong dal super best 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200 Moong dal Chilka 5,500-6,200 5,500-6,200 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,300-7,100 6,300-7,100 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,100 4,700-5,100 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,750 3,600-3,750 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,650-2,750 2,650-2,750 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 7,100-7,600 7,100-7,600 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,300 1,900-2,300 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,900 2,500-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550 Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,500 2,800-3,500 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,350-2,525 2,300-2,450 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,300 2,000-2,250 Rice Swarna new 2,225-2,525 2,200-2,500 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,400 3,800-4,400 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,100 4,500-5,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-13,100 9,000-13,100 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,500 6,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,250 4,800-5,250 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,800 4,300-4,800 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.7 degree Celsius (89.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.6 degree Celsius (76.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)