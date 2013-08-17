Nagpur, Aug 17 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) firmed on good buying support from local millers thin supply from producing
belts. Sharp rise on NCDEX, notable hike in Madhya Pradesh pulses and enquiries from South-based
millers also helped to push up prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market but demand was poor.
TUAR
* Tuar gavarani and tuar Karnataka reported higher in open market on good demand from
local traders. Reports about weak overseas supply also fuelled prices.
* Watana green and watana white reported strong in open market on renewed festival
season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions.
* Major wheat varieties showed firm tendency in open market on increased buying
support from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts like Punjab and
Haryana.
* In Akola, Tuar - 3,800-4,000, Tuar dal - 6,300-6,500, Udid at 4,900-5,200,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,700-5,900, Moong - 6,100-6,500, Moong Mogar
(clean) 7,400-7,500, Gram - 2,850-3,050, Gram Super best bold - 3,900-4,050
for 100 kg.
* Rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in limited trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,520-3,045 2,500-3,000
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,930-4,295 3,900-4,250
Moong Auction n.a. 3,800-4,000
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 3,950-4,200 3,950-4,200
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,750-3,900 3,750-3,900
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,400-3,550 3,400-3,550
Deshi gram Raw 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 7,400-9,700 7,400-9,700
Gram Pink 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800
Tuar Fataka Best 6,300-6,600 6,300-6,600
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200
Tuar Gavarani 4,250-4,350 4,200-4,300
Tuar Karnataka 4,200-4,450 4,150-4,400
Tuar Black 7,300-7,500 7,300-7,500
Masoor dal best 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300
Masoor dal medium 4,900-5,000 4,900-5,000
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 7,600-7,700 7,500-7,600
Moong Mogar Medium best 6,900-7,100 6,800-7,000
Moong dal super best 5,800-6,200 5,800-6,200
Moong dal Chilka 5,500-6,200 5,500-6,200
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 6,300-7,100 6,300-7,100
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,100
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,400 5,000-5,400
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,900 5,600-5,900
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,750 3,600-3,750
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,550-2,650 2,650-2,750
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,000-3,300
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 7,300-7,800 7,200-7,700
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,600-1,700
Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,600 1,500-1,600
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,350 1,900-2,300
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,700-1,900
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,000-3,600
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,500-2,900
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,550 1,400-1,500
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550
Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,500 2,800-3,500
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,350-2,525 2,300-2,450
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,300 2,000-2,250
Rice Swarna new 2,225-2,525 2,200-2,500
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,400 3,800-4,400
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,100 4,500-5,100
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-13,100 9,000-13,100
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,500 6,000-7,500
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,250 4,800-5,250
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,800 4,300-4,800
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.6 degree Celsius (88.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.7 degree Celsius (76.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 4.8 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum
temperature likely to be around 32 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)