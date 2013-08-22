Nagpur, Aug 22 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses, downward trend on NCDEX in gram and increased supply from producing regions also pushed down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar gavarani and tuar Karnataka declined marginally in open market in absence of buyers amid healthy supply from producing regions. * Major rice varieties reported down in open market on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from producing belts like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,800-4,000, Tuar dal - 6,300-6,500, Udid at 4,900-5,200, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,700-5,900, Moong - 6,200-6,500, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,500-7,600, Gram - 2,850-3,050, Gram Super best bold - 3,900-4,050 for 100 kg. * Wheat and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,450-2,900 2,450-2,990 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,900-4,140 3,960-4,225 Moong Auction n.a. 3,800-4,000 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,250-4,400 4,250-4,400 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700 Deshi gram Raw 3,150-3,400 3,150-3,400 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,600-9,900 7,600-9,900 Gram Pink 7,700-8,000 7,700-8,000 Tuar Fataka Best 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,300-5,800 5,300-5,800 Tuar Gavarani 4,200-4,300 4,250-4,350 Tuar Karnataka 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,450 Tuar Black 7,300-7,500 7,300-7,500 Masoor dal best 5,100-5,400 5,100-5,400 Masoor dal medium 4,900-5,100 4,900-5,100 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,900-7,200 6,900-7,200 Moong dal super best 5,900-6,300 5,900-6,300 Moong dal Chilka 5,600-6,300 5,600-6,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,300-7,100 6,300-7,100 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,100 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,400 5,000-5,400 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,900 5,600-5,900 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,750 3,600-3,750 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 7,300-7,800 7,300-7,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750 Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,350 1,950-2,350 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600 Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,400 2,800-3,500 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,200-2,400 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,400 2,300-2,450 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,250 2,000-2,300 Rice Swarna new 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,550 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,400 3,800-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,000 4,500-5,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 9,000-11,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,200 6,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,400 4,800-5,500 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,800 4,200-4,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 26.6 degree Celsius (79.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.4 degree Celsius (72.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: n.a. Rainfall : 30.3 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 27 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)