Nagpur, Aug 22 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content
arrival. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses, downward trend on NCDEX in gram and increased
supply from producing regions also pushed down prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor.
TUAR
* Tuar gavarani and tuar Karnataka declined marginally in open market in absence of
buyers amid healthy supply from producing regions.
* Major rice varieties reported down in open market on lack of demand from local
traders amid good supply from producing belts like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
* In Akola, Tuar - 3,800-4,000, Tuar dal - 6,300-6,500, Udid at 4,900-5,200,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,700-5,900, Moong - 6,200-6,500, Moong Mogar
(clean) 7,500-7,600, Gram - 2,850-3,050, Gram Super best bold - 3,900-4,050
for 100 kg.
* Wheat and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,450-2,900 2,450-2,990
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,900-4,140 3,960-4,225
Moong Auction n.a. 3,800-4,000
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,250-4,400 4,250-4,400
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700
Deshi gram Raw 3,150-3,400 3,150-3,400
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 7,600-9,900 7,600-9,900
Gram Pink 7,700-8,000 7,700-8,000
Tuar Fataka Best 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400
Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,300-5,800 5,300-5,800
Tuar Gavarani 4,200-4,300 4,250-4,350
Tuar Karnataka 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,450
Tuar Black 7,300-7,500 7,300-7,500
Masoor dal best 5,100-5,400 5,100-5,400
Masoor dal medium 4,900-5,100 4,900-5,100
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800
Moong Mogar Medium best 6,900-7,200 6,900-7,200
Moong dal super best 5,900-6,300 5,900-6,300
Moong dal Chilka 5,600-6,300 5,600-6,300
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 6,300-7,100 6,300-7,100
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,100
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,400 5,000-5,400
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,900 5,600-5,900
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,750 3,600-3,750
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 7,300-7,800 7,300-7,800
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750
Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,350 1,950-2,350
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600
Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,400 2,800-3,500
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,200-2,400
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,400 2,300-2,450
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,250 2,000-2,300
Rice Swarna new 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,550
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,400 3,800-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,000 4,500-5,100
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 9,000-11,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,200 6,000-7,500
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,400 4,800-5,500
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,800 4,200-4,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 26.6 degree Celsius (79.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
22.4 degree Celsius (72.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: n.a.
Rainfall : 30.3 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum
temperature likely to be around 27 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)