Nagpur, Aug 26 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up again on good festival season demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions because of rains. Healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported demand from South-based millers also helped to push up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties shot up in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. Sharp recovery in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also boosted prices here. TUAR * Tuar Fataka best and medium varieties showed firm tendency in open market on increased demand from local traders amid weak supply from millers. Restricted overseas supply because of weak Indian rupee also pushed up prices. * Batri dal shot up in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,800-4,000, Tuar dal - 6,300-6,500, Udid at 4,900-5,200, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,700-5,900, Moong - 6,200-6,500, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,500-7,600, Gram - 2,850-3,050, Gram Super best bold - 3,900-4,050 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,700-3,150 2,600-3,030 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,900-4,335 Moong Auction n.a. 3,800-4,000 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,500-4,700 4,450-4,550 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,000-4,300 3,900-4,100 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,750-3,900 3,650-3,700 Deshi gram Raw 3,500-3,800 3,250-3,500 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,600-9,900 7,600-9,900 Gram Pink 7,700-8,000 7,700-8,000 Tuar Fataka Best 6,600-6,800 6,500-6,700 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,300-6,500 6,200-6,400 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,300-5,800 5,300-5,800 Tuar Gavarani 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Tuar Karnataka 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Tuar Black 7,300-7,500 7,300-7,500 Masoor dal best 5,100-5,400 5,100-5,400 Masoor dal medium 4,900-5,100 4,900-5,100 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,900-7,200 6,900-7,200 Moong dal super best 5,900-6,300 5,900-6,300 Moong dal Chilka 5,600-6,300 5,600-6,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,300-7,100 6,300-7,100 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,300 5,000-5,300 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,800-3,900 3,600-3,750 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 7,300-7,800 7,300-7,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750 Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,675 1,600-1,675 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,350 1,950-2,350 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600 Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,400 2,700-3,400 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,400 2,250-2,400 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,250 2,000-2,250 Rice Swarna new 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,400 3,800-4,400 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,000 4,400-5,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,200 6,000-7,200 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,400 4,800-5,400 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 26.7 degree Celsius (80.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.4 degree Celsius (74.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)