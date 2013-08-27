Nagpur, Aug 27 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) jacked up on increased buying support from local millers amid restricted arrival from producing belts. Fresh enquiries from South-based millers and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also boosted prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Deshi gram raw recovered further in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. * Lakhodi dal firmed up in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing belts. * Watana green best suffered heavily in open market in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,800-4,000, Tuar dal - 6,300-6,500, Udid at 4,900-5,200, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,700-5,900, Moong - 6,200-6,500, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,500-7,600, Gram - 2,850-3,050, Gram Super best bold - 3,900-4,050 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,800-3,150 2,710-3,150 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,900-4,300 Moong Auction n.a. 3,800-4,000 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,000-4,300 4,000-4,300 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,750-3,900 3,750-3,900 Deshi gram Raw 3,550-3,850 3,500-3,800 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,600-9,900 7,600-9,900 Gram Pink 7,700-8,000 7,700-8,000 Tuar Fataka Best 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,300-5,800 5,300-5,800 Tuar Gavarani 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Tuar Karnataka 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Tuar Black 7,300-7,500 7,300-7,500 Masoor dal best 5,100-5,400 5,100-5,400 Masoor dal medium 4,900-5,100 4,900-5,100 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,900-7,200 6,900-7,200 Moong dal super best 5,900-6,300 5,900-6,300 Moong dal Chilka 5,600-6,300 5,600-6,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,300-7,100 6,300-7,100 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,300 5,000-5,300 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,800-3,900 3,800-3,900 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,850-2,900 2,800-2,850 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 7,200-7,600 7,300-7,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750 Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,675 1,600-1,675 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,350 1,950-2,350 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600 Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,400 2,700-3,400 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,400 2,250-2,400 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,250 2,000-2,250 Rice Swarna new 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,400 3,800-4,400 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,000 4,400-5,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,200 6,000-7,200 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,400 4,800-5,400 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.7 degree Celsius (85.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.8 degree Celsius (73.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : .6 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)