FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties quoted static in open market in limited deals and demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar black reported strong in open market on renewed festival season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts because of rains. * Wheat mill quality moved down in open market in absence of buyers amid increased supply from producing regions Punjab and Haryana. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,800-4,000, Tuar dal - 6,300-6,500, Udid at 4,900-5,200, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,700-5,900, Moong - 6,200-6,500, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,500-7,600, Gram - 2,850-3,050, Gram Super best bold - 3,900-4,050 for 100 kg. * Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,500-3,130 2,600-3,160 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,900-4,300 Moong Auction n.a. 3,800-4,000 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,000-4,300 4,000-4,300 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,750-3,900 3,750-3,900 Deshi gram Raw 3,550-3,850 3,550-3,850 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,600-9,900 7,600-9,900 Gram Pink 7,700-8,000 7,700-8,000 Tuar Fataka Best 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,300-5,800 5,300-5,800 Tuar Gavarani 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Tuar Karnataka 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Tuar Black 7,400-7,600 7,300-7,500 Masoor dal best 5,100-5,400 5,100-5,400 Masoor dal medium 4,900-5,100 4,900-5,100 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,900-7,200 6,900-7,200 Moong dal super best 5,900-6,300 5,900-6,300 Moong dal Chilka 5,600-6,300 5,600-6,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,300-7,100 6,300-7,100 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,300 5,000-5,300 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,800-3,900 3,800-3,900 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 7,200-7,600 7,200-7,600 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750 Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,575-1,625 1,600-1,675 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,350 1,950-2,350 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600 Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,400 2,700-3,400 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,400 2,250-2,400 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,250 2,000-2,250 Rice Swarna new 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,400 3,800-4,400 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,000 4,400-5,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,200 6,000-7,200 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,400 4,800-5,400 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.8 degree Celsius (82.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.5 degree Celsius (74.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 1.2 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)