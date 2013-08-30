Nagpur, Aug 30 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) reported weak on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content
arrival. Bearish trend on NCDEX in gram, increased supply from producing belts and fresh fall in
Madhya Pradesh pulses prices also forced to pull down prices here, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram Kabuli and gram pink moved down in open market on lack of demand from traders
amid healthy supply from producing belts.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply
position.
* Masoor varieties shot up in open market on renewed festival season demand from local
traders amid tight supply from producing belts.
* In Akola, Tuar - 3,800-4,000, Tuar dal - 6,300-6,500, Udid at 4,900-5,200,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,700-5,900, Moong - 6,200-6,500, Moong Mogar
(clean) 7,500-7,600, Gram - 2,850-3,050, Gram Super best bold - 3,900-4,050
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,470-3,110 2,510-3,180
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,900-4,200 3,900-4,300
Moong Auction n.a. 3,800-4,000
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,000-4,300 4,000-4,300
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,750-3,900 3,750-3,900
Deshi gram Raw 3,550-3,850 3,550-3,850
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 7,500-9,800 7,600-9,900
Gram Pink 7,600-7,900 7,700-8,000
Tuar Fataka Best 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500
Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,300-5,800 5,300-5,800
Tuar Gavarani 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Tuar Karnataka 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400
Tuar Black 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600
Masoor dal best 5,200-5,500 5,100-5,400
Masoor dal medium 5,000-5,200 4,900-5,100
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800
Moong Mogar Medium best 6,900-7,200 6,900-7,200
Moong dal super best 5,900-6,300 5,900-6,300
Moong dal Chilka 5,600-6,300 5,600-6,300
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 6,300-7,100 6,300-7,100
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,300 5,000-5,300
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,800-3,900 3,800-3,900
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 7,200-7,600 7,200-7,600
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750
Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,575-1,625 1,575-1,625
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,350 1,950-2,350
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600
Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,400 2,700-3,400
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,400 2,250-2,400
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,250 2,000-2,250
Rice Swarna new 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,400 3,800-4,400
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,000 4,400-5,000
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,200 6,000-7,200
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,400 4,800-5,400
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.2 degree Celsius (86.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.4 degree Celsius (74.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum
temperature likely to be around 33 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)