Nagpur, Aug 30 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported weak on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Bearish trend on NCDEX in gram, increased supply from producing belts and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh pulses prices also forced to pull down prices here, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram Kabuli and gram pink moved down in open market on lack of demand from traders amid healthy supply from producing belts. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. * Masoor varieties shot up in open market on renewed festival season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,800-4,000, Tuar dal - 6,300-6,500, Udid at 4,900-5,200, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,700-5,900, Moong - 6,200-6,500, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,500-7,600, Gram - 2,850-3,050, Gram Super best bold - 3,900-4,050 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,470-3,110 2,510-3,180 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,900-4,200 3,900-4,300 Moong Auction n.a. 3,800-4,000 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,000-4,300 4,000-4,300 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,750-3,900 3,750-3,900 Deshi gram Raw 3,550-3,850 3,550-3,850 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,500-9,800 7,600-9,900 Gram Pink 7,600-7,900 7,700-8,000 Tuar Fataka Best 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,300-5,800 5,300-5,800 Tuar Gavarani 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Tuar Karnataka 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Tuar Black 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600 Masoor dal best 5,200-5,500 5,100-5,400 Masoor dal medium 5,000-5,200 4,900-5,100 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,900-7,200 6,900-7,200 Moong dal super best 5,900-6,300 5,900-6,300 Moong dal Chilka 5,600-6,300 5,600-6,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,300-7,100 6,300-7,100 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,300 5,000-5,300 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,800-3,900 3,800-3,900 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 7,200-7,600 7,200-7,600 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750 Wheat Mill quality New(100 INR/KG) 1,575-1,625 1,575-1,625 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,350 1,950-2,350 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600 Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,400 2,700-3,400 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,400 2,250-2,400 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,250 2,000-2,250 Rice Swarna new 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,400 3,800-4,400 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,000 4,400-5,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,200 6,000-7,200 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,400 4,800-5,400 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.2 degree Celsius (86.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.4 degree Celsius (74.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)