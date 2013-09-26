Nagpur, Sept 26 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) moved down on lack of buying support from local millers amid increased supply
from producing regions. Good overseas supply, high moisture content arrival and easy condition
on NCDEX in gram also pulled down prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Deshi gram raw reported higher in open market on renewed demand from local traders
amid weak supply from producing belts. Fresh enquiries from South-based traders also
boosted prices.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and position.
* Watana varieties reported strong in open market on good demand from local traders
amid weak supply from producing region. Reports about damage of crop because of
excess monsoon also activated stockists.
* Wheat varieties firmed up in open market on increased seasonal demand from local
traders amid tight supply from producing belts like Punjab and Haryana.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,000-4,200, Tuar dal - 6,300-6,500, Udid at 4,700-5,000,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,500-5,700, Moong - 5,900-6,300, Moong Mogar
(clean) 7,000-7,200, Gram - 2,800-3,000, Gram Super best bold - 3,900-4,100
for 100 kg.
* Rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,400-2,970 2,450-3,050
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,800-3,910 3,800-3,990
Moong Auction n.a. 3,800-4,000
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,350-4,500 4,350-4,500
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,850-4,100 3,850-4,100
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750
Deshi gram Raw 3,050-3,170 3,000-3,100
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 7,700-10,000 7,700-10,000
Gram Pink 7,600-8,000 7,600-8,000
Tuar Fataka Best 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400
Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800
Tuar Gavarani 4,150-4,250 4,150-4,250
Tuar Karnataka 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400
Tuar Black 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400
Masoor dal best 5,300-5,500 5,200-5,500
Masoor dal medium 5,100-5,200 5,000-5,200
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600
Moong Mogar Medium best 6,800-7,200 6,800-7,200
Moong dal super best 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong dal Chilka 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,000 3,900-4,000
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,450 3,300-3,400
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,100-3,200
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 7,800-8,200 7,500-7,800
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,650-1,750
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,575-1,625 1,575-1,625
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,600-1,800
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,400 1,850-2,350
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-2,000 1,700-1,950
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,100-3,600
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,600-2,900
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,450-1,550
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,600
Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,000 4,400-5,000
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-12,500 10,000-12,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,200-7,500 6,200-7,500
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,800 4,400-4,800
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.6 degree Celsius (92.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.7 degree Celsius (74.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 23
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)