Nagpur, Sept 27 Gram prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall on NCDEX, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices in thin trading activity, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar black quoted weak in open market in absence of buyers amid healthy supply from producing regions. * Moong Chamki firmed up in open market on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing belts. Renewed enquiries from South-based traders also boosted prices. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,000-4,200, Tuar dal - 6,300-6,500, Udid at 4,700-5,000, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,500-5,700, Moong - 5,900-6,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,000-7,200, Gram - 2,800-3,000, Gram Super best bold - 3,900-4,100 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,500-2,900 2,550-2,970 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,800-3,900 Moong Auction n.a. 3,800-4,000 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,350-4,500 4,350-4,500 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,850-4,100 3,850-4,100 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750 Deshi gram Raw 3,050-3,170 3,050-3,170 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,700-10,000 7,700-10,000 Gram Pink 7,600-8,000 7,600-8,000 Tuar Fataka Best 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Tuar Gavarani 4,150-4,250 4,150-4,250 Tuar Karnataka 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Tuar Black 7,100-7,300 7,200-7,400 Masoor dal best 5,300-5,500 5,200-5,500 Masoor dal medium 5,100-5,200 5,000-5,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,800-7,200 6,800-7,200 Moong dal super best 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong dal Chilka 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 5,900-6,100 5,800-6,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,000 3,900-4,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 7,800-8,200 7,800-8,200 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,650-1,750 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,575-1,625 1,575-1,625 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,600-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,400 1,850-2,350 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-2,000 1,700-1,950 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,100-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,600-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,450-1,550 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,600 Rice BPT New (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,000 4,400-5,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-12,500 10,000-12,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,200-7,500 6,200-7,500 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,800 4,400-4,800 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.6 degree Celsius (92.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.5 degree Celsius (74.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)