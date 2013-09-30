Nagpur, Sept 30 Gram prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Market
Committee (AMMC) on good buying support from local millers amid weak supply from producing
regions. Healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram and fresh enquiries from
South-based traders amid helped to push up prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local
traders and ample stock in ready position.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties showed firm tendency in open market on renewed demand from local
traders amid tight supply from producing regions. Restricted overseas arrival also
pushed up pruices.
* Udid varieties zoomed up in open market on good demand from local traders
amid weak supply from producing belts.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,000-4,200, Tuar dal - 6,300-6,500, Udid at 4,700-5,000,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,500-5,700, Moong - 5,900-6,300, Moong Mogar
(clean) 7,000-7,200, Gram - 2,800-3,000, Gram Super best bold - 3,900-4,100
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,550-2,970 2,420-2,950
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 3,800-4,180
Moong Auction n.a. 3,800-4,000
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,350-4,500 4,350-4,500
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,850-4,100 3,850-4,100
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800
Deshi gram Raw 3,050-3,170 3,050-3,170
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 7,700-10,000 7,700-10,000