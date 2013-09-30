Nagpur, Sept 30 Gram prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Market Committee (AMMC) on good buying support from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram and fresh enquiries from South-based traders amid helped to push up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders and ample stock in ready position. TUAR * Tuar varieties showed firm tendency in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. Restricted overseas arrival also pushed up pruices. * Udid varieties zoomed up in open market on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,000-4,200, Tuar dal - 6,300-6,500, Udid at 4,700-5,000, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,500-5,700, Moong - 5,900-6,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,000-7,200, Gram - 2,800-3,000, Gram Super best bold - 3,900-4,100 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,550-2,970 2,420-2,950 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,800-4,180 Moong Auction n.a. 3,800-4,000 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,350-4,500 4,350-4,500 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,850-4,100 3,850-4,100 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 Deshi gram Raw 3,050-3,170 3,050-3,170 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,700-10,000 7,700-10,000