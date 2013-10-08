Nagpur, Oct 8 Gram and tuar prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC)on good festival season demand from local millers amid weak supply
from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses, weak overseas supply and renewed
demand from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Deshi gram jacked up in open market on good buying support from local traders amid
increased demand from South-based traders.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market matching the demand and supply position.
* Moong Chamki best zoomed up in open market on good demand from local traders
amid thin arrival from producing regions.
* Major rice varieties moved down in open market in absence of buyers amid increased
supply from producing belts like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,100-4,300, Tuar dal - 6,300-6,500, Udid at 4,700-4,900,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,500-5,800, Moong - 6,000-6,400, Moong Mogar
(clean) 7,100-7,300, Gram - 2,800-3,000, Gram Super best bold - 4,000-4,200
for 100 kg.
* Wheat and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,610-3,280 2,510-3,150
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,820-4,150 3,770-4,150
Moong Auction n.a. 3,800-4,000
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,850-4,100 3,850-4,100