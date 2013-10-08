Nagpur, Oct 8 Gram and tuar prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)on good festival season demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses, weak overseas supply and renewed demand from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Deshi gram jacked up in open market on good buying support from local traders amid increased demand from South-based traders. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market matching the demand and supply position. * Moong Chamki best zoomed up in open market on good demand from local traders amid thin arrival from producing regions. * Major rice varieties moved down in open market in absence of buyers amid increased supply from producing belts like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,100-4,300, Tuar dal - 6,300-6,500, Udid at 4,700-4,900, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,500-5,800, Moong - 6,000-6,400, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,100-7,300, Gram - 2,800-3,000, Gram Super best bold - 4,000-4,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,610-3,280 2,510-3,150 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,820-4,150 3,770-4,150 Moong Auction n.a. 3,800-4,000 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,850-4,100 3,850-4,100