Nagpur, Oct 10 Gram and tuar in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak trend on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh pulses and release of stock from stockists also affected prices in weak trading activity, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram mill quality reported higher in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid restricted arrival from producing belts. TUAR * Tuar fataka best and medium varieties firmed up in open market on good festival season demand from local traders amid weak overseas supply. * Major wheat varieties reported down in open market on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,100-4,300, Tuar dal - 6,300-6,500, Udid at 4,700-4,900, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,500-5,800, Moong - 6,000-6,400, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,100-7,300, Gram - 2,800-3,000, Gram Super best bold - 4,000-4,200 for 100 kg. * Rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,500-3,010 2,580-3,070 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 2,750-4,130 3,800-4,150 Moong Auction n.a. 3,800-4,000 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,850-4,100 3,850-4,100 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,750-3,800 3,700-3,750 Deshi gram Raw 3,150-3,250 3,150-3,250 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,700-10,000 7,700-10,000 Gram Pink 7,600-8,000 7,600-8,000 Tuar Fataka Best 6,700-6,800 6,600-6,700 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,400-6,500 6,300-6,400 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,600-5,800 5,600-5,800 Tuar Gavarani 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Tuar Karnataka 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Tuar Black 7,000-7,200 7,000-7,200 Masoor dal best 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Masoor dal medium 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,200-7,500 7,200-7,500 Moong Mogar Medium best 6,800-7,100 6,800-7,100 Moong dal super best 6,200-6,500 6,200-6,500 Moong dal Chilka 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,200-6,800 6,200-6,800 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,650-1,750 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,600 1,575-1,625 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,600-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,300 1,850-2,350 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,950 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,450-1,550 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,600 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,500 2,800-3,500 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,250 2,000-2,250 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,500 4,100-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,850 4,300-4,850 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-12,500 10,000-12,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,200-7,500 6,200-7,500 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,400 4,900-5,400 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,700 4,300-4,700 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.4 degree Celsius (90.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.7 degree Celsius (74.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 96 per cent, lowest - 73 per cent. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)