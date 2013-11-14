Nagpur, Nov 14 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on increased buying support from local miller amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise on NCDEX and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also helped to push up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar gavarani and tuar Karnataka recovered in open market on fresh demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. Weak overseas supply also helped to push up prices. * Wheat mill quality and wheat filter firmed up in open market on good demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,300-4,450, Tuar dal - 6,500-6,700, Udid at 4,800-5,100, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,700-6,000, Moong - 6,200-6,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,400-7,600, Gram - 3,300-3,500, Gram Super best bold - 4,400-4,600 for 100 kg. * Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,530-3,090 2,470-3,070 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 4,150-4,400 Moong Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,200-4,600 4,200-4,600 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,850-4,100 3,850-4,100 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750 Desi gram Raw 3,450-3,550 3,450-3,550 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,600-9,800 7,600-9,800 Gram Pink 7,700-8,100 7,700-8,100 Tuar Fataka Best 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Tuar Gavarani 4,350-4,500 4,300-4,450 Tuar Karnataka 4,650-4,750 4,600-4,700 Tuar Black 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100 Masoor dal best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Masoor dal medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 7,800-8,100 7,800-8,100 Moong Mogar Medium best 7,200-7,600 7,200-7,600 Moong dal super best 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900 Moong dal Chilka 6,200-6,600 6,200-6,600 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 6,800-7,500 6,800-7,500 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,200-6,500 6,200-6,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,400-6,000 5,400-6,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,400 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,250-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 8,100-8,500 8,100-8,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,600-1,650 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,600-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,300 1,850-2,300 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,200 2,700-3,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,000 4,700-5,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-12,500 9,000-12,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,500 6,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 4,950-5,150 4,950-5,150 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,600-4,800 4,600-4,800 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.3 degree Celsius (84.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 13.3 degree Celsius (55.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)