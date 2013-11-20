Nagpur, Nov 20 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX in gram, increased overseas tuar supply and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses also pushed down prices in thin trading activity, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram prices reported down in open market on poor buying support from local traders amid release of stock from stockists. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. * Moong mogar bold and medium best jacked up in open market on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,300-4,450, Tuar dal - 6,500-6,700, Udid at 4,800-5,100, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,700-6,000, Moong - 6,200-6,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,400-7,600, Gram - 3,300-3,500, Gram Super best bold - 4,400-4,600 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,550-2,780 2,550-2,900 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,950-4,100 3,950-4,150 Moong Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,400-4,800 4,400-4,800 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,000-4,300 4,000-4,300 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750 Desi gram Raw 3,450-3,500 3,500-3,550 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,700-9,900 7,700-9,900 Gram Pink 7,700-8,100 7,700-8,100 Tuar Fataka Best 6,900-7,100 6,900-7,100 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,300-6,400 6,200-6,300 Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Tuar Gavarani 4,450-4,550 4,450-4,550 Tuar Karnataka 4,650-4,750 4,650-4,750 Tuar Black 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100 Masoor dal best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Masoor dal medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 8,100-8,500 8,000-8,400 Moong Mogar Medium best 7,800-8,000 7,700-7,900 Moong dal super best 7,000-7,200 7,000-7,200 Moong dal Chilka 6,400-6,750 6,400-6,750 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,000-7,200 7,000-7,200 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,900-6,300 5,900-6,300 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,300 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,000 5,500-6,000 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,600-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,300 1,850-2,300 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,2300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,400 4,100-4,400 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,000 4,700-5,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-13,500 9,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,100-7,600 6,100-7,600 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,400 5,000-5,400 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.7 degree Celsius (87.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 11.7 degree Celsius (51.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)