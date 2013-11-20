Nagpur, Nov 20 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture
content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX in gram, increased overseas tuar supply and easy
condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses also pushed down prices in thin trading activity, according
to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram prices reported down in open market on poor buying support from local
traders amid release of stock from stockists.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market on subdued demand from local traders amid
ample stock in ready position.
* Moong mogar bold and medium best jacked up in open market on good demand from
local traders amid weak supply from producing belts.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,300-4,450, Tuar dal - 6,500-6,700, Udid at 4,800-5,100,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,700-6,000, Moong - 6,200-6,600, Moong Mogar
(clean) 7,400-7,600, Gram - 3,300-3,500, Gram Super best bold - 4,400-4,600
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading
activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,550-2,780 2,550-2,900
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,950-4,100 3,950-4,150
Moong Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,400-4,800 4,400-4,800
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,000-4,300 4,000-4,300
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750
Desi gram Raw 3,450-3,500 3,500-3,550
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 7,700-9,900 7,700-9,900
Gram Pink 7,700-8,100 7,700-8,100
Tuar Fataka Best 6,900-7,100 6,900-7,100
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,300-6,400 6,200-6,300
Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Tuar Gavarani 4,450-4,550 4,450-4,550
Tuar Karnataka 4,650-4,750 4,650-4,750
Tuar Black 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100
Masoor dal best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Masoor dal medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 8,100-8,500 8,000-8,400
Moong Mogar Medium best 7,800-8,000 7,700-7,900
Moong dal super best 7,000-7,200 7,000-7,200
Moong dal Chilka 6,400-6,750 6,400-6,750
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 7,000-7,200 7,000-7,200
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,800
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,900-6,300 5,900-6,300
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,300
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,000 5,500-6,000
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,600-1,800
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,300 1,850-2,300
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,2300
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,400 4,100-4,400
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,000 4,700-5,000
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-13,500 9,000-13,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,100-7,600 6,100-7,600
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,400 5,000-5,400
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.7 degree Celsius (87.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
11.7 degree Celsius (51.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 12 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)