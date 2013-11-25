Nagpur, Nov 25 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on renewed demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, notable hike in Madhya Pradesh prices and fresh buying support from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties reported strong in open market on here on good marriage season demand from local traders amid weak supply from millers. TUAR * Tuar varieties recovered in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid weak supply from overseas market. * Moong and udid varieties zoomed up again in open market on increased marriage season demand from local traders amid thin arrival from producing belts. Reports about weak production because of unseasonal rains also activated stockists. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,400-4,550, Tuar dal - 6,600-6,800, Udid at 4,800-5,100, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,700-6,000, Moong - 6,800-7,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,700-7,900, Gram - 3,300-3,500, Gram Super best bold - 4,400-4,600 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,550-2,850 2,490-2,800 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,950-4,050 Moong Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,600-4,900 4,500-4,800 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,200-4,400 4,100-4,300 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,800-3,850 3,700-3,750 Desi gram Raw 3,550-3,600 3,450-3,500 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,700-10,000 7,700-9,900 Gram Pink 7,700-8,100 7,700-8,100 Tuar Fataka Best 7,000-7,200 6,900-7,100 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,700-6,800 6,600-6,700 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,400-6,500 6,200-6,300 Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,200-6,300 6,100-6,200 Tuar Gavarani 4,600-4,700 4,400-4,500 Tuar Karnataka 4,750-4,850 4,650-4,750 Tuar Black 7,100-7,200 7,000-7,100 Masoor dal best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Masoor dal medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 8,300-8,700 8,100-8,500 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,000-8,200 7,800-8,000 Moong dal super best 7,300-7,500 7,000-7,200 Moong dal Chilka 6,600-6,950 6,400-6,750 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,200-7,500 7,200-7,400 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,700-6,900 6,500-6,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,100-6,400 5,900-6,300 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,900 5,400-5,700 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,100 3,900-4,100 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,300 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,300 5,700-6,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,600-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,300 1,850-2,300 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,2300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,400 4,100-4,400 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,000 4,700-5,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-13,500 9,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,100-7,600 6,100-7,600 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,400 5,000-5,400 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.7 degree Celsius (87.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 19.6 degree Celsius (67.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 19 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)