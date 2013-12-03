Nagpur, Dec 3 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) suffered heavily on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level also pushed down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market in on subdued demand from local traders amid ample supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar gavarani declined further in open market in absence of buyers amid increased overseas supply. * Masoor varieties zoomed up in open market on increased demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions because of unseasonal rains damaged crops. * Udid varieties reported down in open market on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,400-4,550, Tuar dal - 6,600-6,800, Udid at 4,800-5,100, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,700-6,000, Moong - 6,800-7,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 7,700-7,900, Gram - 3,300-3,500, Gram Super best bold - 4,400-4,600 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,400-2,690 2,440-2,800 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,800-4,050 Moong Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,750-4,100 3,750-4,100 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Desi gram Raw 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 7,700-10,000 7,700-10,000 Gram Pink 7,700-8,100 7,700-8,100 Tuar Fataka Best 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Tuar Gavarani 4,300-4,400 4,400-4,500 Tuar Karnataka 4,650-4,750 4,650-4,750 Tuar Black 7,200-7,300 7,200-7,300 Masoor dal best 5,400-5,500 5,200-5,300 Masoor dal medium 5,100-5,200 4,800-4,900 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 8,400-8,600 8,500-8,700 Moong Mogar Medium best 7,800-8,200 8,000-8,200 Moong dal super best 7,200-7,500 7,300-7,500 Moong dal Chilka 6,700-7,000 6,700-7,100 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,000-7,400 7,200-7,400 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,500-6,800 6,800-7,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,200 6,100-6,400 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,700 5,500-5,900 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,300 5,700-6,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,8050 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,600-1,800 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,300 1,850-2,300 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,500 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,200 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,300 3,900-4,300 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,200 4,700-5,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-13,500 9,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,100-7,600 6,100-7,600 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,100 4,900-5,100 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.5 degree Celsius (88.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.9 degree Celsius (60.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)