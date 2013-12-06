Nagpur, Dec 6 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) firmed up on renewed demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions.
Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported demand from
South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Deshi gram raw recovered marginally here on good buying support from local traders
amid restricted supply from producing regions.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply
position.
* Udid varieties reported higher in open market on good marriage season demand from
local traders amid tight supply from producing belts.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,400-4,550, Tuar dal - 6,600-6,800, Udid at 4,800-5,100,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,700-6,000, Moong - 6,800-7,200, Moong Mogar
(clean) 7,700-7,900, Gram - 3,300-3,500, Gram Super best bold - 4,400-4,600
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,570-2,700 2,510-2,620
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 3,800-4,050
Moong Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,750-4,100 3,750-4,100
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600
Desi gram Raw 3,150-3,350 3,100-3,300
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 7,700-10,000 7,700-10,000
Gram Pink 7,700-8,100 7,700-8,100
Tuar Fataka Best 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Tuar Gavarani 4,500-4,600 4,400-4,500
Tuar Karnataka 4,650-4,750 4,650-4,750
Tuar Black 7,200-7,300 7,200-7,300
Masoor dal best 5,400-5,500 5,200-5,300
Masoor dal medium 5,100-5,200 4,800-4,900
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 8,400-8,600 8,500-8,700
Moong Mogar Medium best 7,800-8,200 8,000-8,200
Moong dal super best 7,200-7,500 7,300-7,500
Moong dal Chilka 6,700-7,000 6,700-7,100
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 7,000-7,400 7,200-7,400
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,700-6,900 6,800-7,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,900-6,300 6,100-6,400
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,800 5,500-5,900
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,300 5,700-6,300
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,8050
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,600-1,800
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,300 1,850-2,300
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,500
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,200
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,300 3,900-4,300
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,200 4,700-5,200
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 9,000-13,500 9,000-13,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,100-7,600 6,100-7,600
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,100 4,900-5,100
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,600 1,450-1,600
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.5 degree Celsius (85.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
10.8 degree Celsius (51.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 12 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)