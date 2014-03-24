Nagpur, Mar 24 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on lack of demand from local millers amid good supply from producing regions. Fresh fall in gram on NCDEX, increased overseas supply of tuar and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses also pushed down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi varieties showed weak tendency in open market in here on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from producing belts. TUAR * Tuar varieties reported higher in open market here on renewed demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing belts. * Udid varieties suffered heavily in open market here on poor buying support from local traders amid increased supply from producing regions. High moisture content arrival also pushed down prices. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,900-4,100, Tuar dal - 6,100-6,300, Udid at 6,100-6,500, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,200-7,700, Moong - 8,300-8,500, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,900-10,300, Gram - 3,200-3,300, Gram Super best bold - 3,800-4,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,700-2,850 2,750-2,900 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,000-4,200 4,070-4,250 Moong Auction n.a. 6,100-6,300 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,000-4,300 4,200-4,500 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,500-3,700 3,700-3,900 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,650-3,700 3,800-3,900 Desi gram Raw 2,900-3,000 3,000-3,100 Gram Filter new 3,300-3,600 3,600-3,800 Gram Kabuli 8,500-10,800 8,500-10,800 Gram Pink 7,900-8,300 7,900-8,300 Tuar Fataka Best 6,400-6,600 6,300-6,500 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,000-6,200 5,900-6,400 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,900-6,000 5,800-5,900 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900 Tuar Gavarani 4,250-4,350 4,100-4,300 Tuar Karnataka 4,500-4,600 4,300-4,300 Tuar Black 7,600-7,700 7,500-7,600 Masoor dal best 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Masoor dal medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,000-11,000 10,000-11,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 9,500-10,000 9,500-10,000 Moong dal super best 8,800-9,300 8,800-9,300 Moong dal Chilka 8,400-8,800 8,100-8,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,600-9,600 8,600-9,600 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-7,800 7,500-8,100 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,500 6,000-6,800 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,100 5,200-5,400 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,500 4,500-5,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,100 4,800-5,100 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 2,050-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,900 2,400-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Rice BPT new(100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900 Rice BPT old (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000 Rice HMT old (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,800 5,300-5,800 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 11,000-13,500 11,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,300-8,000 6,300-8,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,000 5,500-6,000 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,500 5,000-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 37.2 degree Celsius (98.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 19.4 degree Celsius (66.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 38 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)