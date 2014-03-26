Nagpur, Mar 26 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on poor demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX in last three sessions, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw showed weak tendency in open market in absence of buyers amid profit- taking selling by stockists at higher level. TUAR * Tuar black recovered strongly in open market on good buying support from local traders amid weak supply from producing belts. * Major rice varieties reported higher in open market on increased buying support from local traders amid thin arrival from producing regions like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,900-4,100, Tuar dal - 6,100-6,300, Udid at 6,100-6,500, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,200-7,700, Moong - 8,000-8,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,300-10,000, Gram - 3,200-3,300, Gram Super best bold - 3,800-4,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,210-2,800 2,300-2,820 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 4,300-4,400 Moong Auction n.a. 6,100-6,300 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,000-4,300 4,000-4,300 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,650-3,700 3,650-3,700 Desi gram Raw 2,800-2,930 2,900-3,000 Gram Filter new 3,300-3,600 3,300-3,600 Gram Kabuli 8,500-10,800 8,500-10,800 Gram Pink 7,900-8,300 7,900-8,300 Tuar Fataka Best 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Tuar Gavarani 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Tuar Karnataka 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600 Tuar Black 7,700-7,800 7,600-7,700 Masoor dal best 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Masoor dal medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500 Moong Mogar Medium best 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800 Moong dal super best 8,800-9,000 8,800-9,000 Moong dal Chilka 8,100-8,300 8,100-8,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,400-9,200 8,400-9,200 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,500 5,800-6,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,100 4,900-5,100 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,500-6,000 4,500-6,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,100 4,800-5,100 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 2,050-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,900 2,400-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 Rice BPT new(100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,600-2,900 Rice BPT old (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,500 3,000-3,500 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,700 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,100 3,800-4,000 Rice HMT old (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,800 5,200-5,800 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 12,000-13,500 11,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,500-9,000 6,300-8,500 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,500-6,000 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,500 5,000-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 36.2 degree Celsius (97.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.1 degree Celsius (71.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 39 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)