Nagpur, Mar 29 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) firmed up again on increased demand from local millers amid thin supply from producing
regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported demand from South-based traders
also helped to push up prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders
amid ample stock in ready position.
TUAR
* Tuar fataka best reported strong in open market here on good demand from local
traders amid weak supply from producing regions.
* Lakhodi dal suffered heavily in open market on poor buying support from local
traders amid increased supply from producing belts.
* In Akola, Tuar - 3,900-4,100, Tuar dal - 6,100-6,300, Udid at 6,100-6,500,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,200-7,700, Moong - 8,000-8,200, Moong Mogar
(clean) 9,300-10,000, Gram - 3,200-3,300, Gram Super best bold - 3,800-4,200
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading
activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,170-2,850 2,100-2,800
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Moong Auction n.a. 6,100-6,300
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,000-4,300 4,000-4,300
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750
Desi gram Raw 2,800-2,950 2,800-2,950
Gram Filter new 3,300-3,600 3,300-3,600
Gram Kabuli 8,700-10,900 8,700-10,900
Gram Pink 7,900-8,300 7,900-8,300
Tuar Fataka Best 6,500-6,700 6,400-6,600
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Tuar Gavarani 4,350-4,450 4,350-4,450
Tuar Karnataka 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600
Tuar Black 7,700-7,800 7,700-7,800
Masoor dal best 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Masoor dal medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,000-10,500 10,000-10,500
Moong Mogar Medium best 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800
Moong dal super best 8,800-9,000 8,800-9,000
Moong dal Chilka 8,200-8,400 8,200-8,400
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,400-9,200 8,400-9,200
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,400-7,800 7,400-7,800
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,400 5,700-6,400
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,000 4,800-5,000
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,500-6,000 4,500-6,000
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,200 3,200-3,300
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,100 4,800-5,100
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 2,050-2,200
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,900 2,400-2,900
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Rice BPT new(100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900
Rice BPT old (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,500
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400
Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,100 3,800-4,100
Rice HMT old (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,800 5,300-5,800
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 12,000-13,500 12,000-13,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,500-9,000 6,500-9,000
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,500 5,100-5,500
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 39.6 degree Celsius (103.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
22.0 degree Celsius (71.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Clear sky. Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41
and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)